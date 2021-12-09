Dr Asha Rose Migiro leads Uhuru celebrations in UK

Towards the peak of the celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Political Independence for Mainland Tanzania on December 9, 2021, the High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Dr Asha Rose Migiro, joined other Tanzanians worldwide in celebrating and commemorating this august occasion.

A modest reception was held in the afternoon of December 4, 2021, at the premises of the Chancery, in anticipating of the event. Dr Migiro, hosted the event.

Despite Covid-19-related restrictions on public gatherings, the event was graced by hundreds of Tanzanians who had migrated to the UK as far back as in the mid-1960s. The gathering gave the guests the rare opportunity to reminisce about the path that Mainland Tanzania has trod from colonial occupation to Independence - and also availed an opportunity to celebrate the country’s achievements and identify the challenges in every sphere of development.

Special mention was made of transformation in trade and commerce, immigration and border control as well as cooperation in maintaining peace and internal security.

It was a time of remembering Mainland Tanzania’s path from a UN Trusteeship Territory and appreciating its strides towards making an indelible impact in international forums and a pivotal role in international organisations at large.

The transformation in gender roles and positions in the past 60 years was one of the High Commissioner’s highlights. She spoke of the vital role played by women since Independence, with a special mention of the role of Bibi Titi Mohammed in the liberation movement, as well as the continued vitality of women in the development of the-then young nation of Tanzania. Dr Migiro seized the opportunity to remind the younger generation that the onus for taking Tanzania firmly to greater social and economic heights remained solely in their hands. She accentuated that in 60 years to come the future generations would hold them accountable for where Tanzania would be then. Dr Migiro added that the duty and obligation to work, bleed and sweat to realize the dreams and aspirations that brought Uhuru to our nation - and, wherever possible, surpass the vision of those who came before us - remains on the shoulders of the present generation.

Together with that, Tanzania enjoys fruitful collaboration with the UK and Ireland, and Dr Migiro has plans in place to ensure that the ties benefit all nations, as well as the Tanzania’s Diasporan community.





By Shimbo Pastory, C.S.Sp.