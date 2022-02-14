DR Congo on the threshold of entry as 7th EAC member

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Despite the security challenges in its eastern jungles, the DR Congo is set to become the newest member of the East African Community (EAC).

The resource-rich country in the heart of Africa will join the six-nation bloc later this month: earlier than previously thought.

The likelihood of the EAC becoming a seventh member came on the heels of the recent conclusion of detailed negotiations in Nairobi.

“The negotiations were concluded and a negotiation framework matrix jointly adopted,” a source at the EAC said.

Adoption of the matrix discussed for two weeks in Nairobi last month technically clears the road of the country’s entry into the bloc. Admission of a new member is the prerogative of the EAC Summit of Heads of State, the supreme organ of the Community.

The Council of Ministers, another powerful organ, has recommended the admission of DRC into the bloc “in accordance with the Treaty”.

A source at the EAC Secretariat hinted that the regional leaders are likely to meet at the end of this month specifically for the purpose.

“If the summit is to take place, it would not be earlier than the end of February” a source intimidated to The Citizen.

During an EAC ministerial meeting held virtually on Tuesday last week, the ministers recommended for prompt admission of DRC into the bloc.

The EAC negotiations team in Nairobi was led by Dr Alice Yalla of Kenya’s Ministry for EAC Affairs and Prof Serge Tshibangu, a special envoy of the DRC presidency.

According to the EAC Treaty, any country is free to join the bloc - provided it meets with the “universally acceptable criteria”.

These include, among others, adherence to the principles of good governance, democracy and rule of law.

Associated with these are: observance of human rights, social justice as well as potential to contribute to strengthening of the bloc.

Critical among the criteria, however, is geographical proximity and connections with the existing EAC partner states.

Maintenance of a market-driven economy and socioeconomic policies that are compatible with those of the Community are other factors.

Security challenges facing DRC emerged during last December’s EAC Summit which paved the way for negotiations to admit the country into the union.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni - whose troops have been battling with rebels in eastern Congo - said DRC admission would enhance security in the troubled Great Lakes Region.

“DRC would serve as a strategic security partner. There will be security benefits besides the economic benefits,” he told the summit held virtually.

The EAC, however, is projecting to benefit enormously as the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will increase by $50 billion.

Currently, the region’s total GDP stands at $193 billion. With the DRC joining, it will shoot up to $240 billion.

A study conducted by the East African Business Council (EABC) in 2019 indicated that the EAC bloc’s annual exports to the DRC in 2018 were at $855.4 million