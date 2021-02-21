Dr Likwelile the man who steered key policies for Tanzania’s development

They also described him as humble, responsive, and diplomatic person who didn’t exalt himself. Dr Likwelile worked as permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance and Planning since 2013 after being appointed by President Jakaya Kikwete.

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Economists and academicians yesterday described the fallen former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Dr Servacius Likwelile, as an advisor, friend, assistant and hardworking person who fully fulfilled his responsibilities .

They also described him as humble, responsive, and diplomatic person who didn’t exalt himself. Dr Likwelile worked as permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance and Planning since 2013 after being appointed by President Jakaya Kikwete.

He was replaced by Mr Dotto James in 2016. Thereafter, he resumed lecturing at the University of Dar es Salaam’s School of Economics (UDSE) where he worked until his death. Prior to his elevation as Finance and Planning PS, he worked with various institutions under different capacities as lecturer, researcher and the poverty director.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, UDSE acting head Beatrice Mkenda said Dr Likwelile led a team of advisors in the staff recruitment and promotion committee that fully revised the proposal to establish the school.

“He was advisor, friend and assistant. We have lost a very important person. Though we will seek permission to recruit another person, it is difficult to replace him,” she said.

Prof Humphrey Moshi, who taught the same subject with him (Development Economics) at the UDSE, said they were jointly composing examinations and that tomorrow was the deadline.

Related Dr Servacius Likwelile has died aged 63

Advertisement

“He was humble, gentle and hardworking. He attended classrooms every day after resuming lecturing. We surely are grieving,” he said, adding.

Repoa executive director Donald Mmari said the fallen don was among key founders of the institution in 1994/95 where he was tasked to coordinate research and training.

He was later appointed the director of Poverty in the Vice President’s Office; worked with the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) before being appointed the Finance and Planning PS.

“Throughout, we have been working closely with him, even after returning to the University where he worked with us as associate researcher. To us we have lost a person who was both a researcher and a teacher,” Dr Mmari said.

“He was a good researcher who loved his job. I can only say that the nation has lost someone who loved his job and who properly worked as a senior economist,” he added.

He is not more documented in social media because he worked as a coordinator or administra- tor whose works were used for decision making and advising the government.

“Remember, he is the one who efficiently supervised the Public Service Reform Program (PSRP) which was formulated when serving at the Vice President’s Office. Generally, we have lost a humble; responsive and a person who didn’t exalt himself despite holding key positions,” he said.

Dr Stephen Kirama, who is a work colleague at the School of Economics UDSM, said the don used to say time was of essence, hence he seriously respected deadlines.

“He carried out all responsibilities such as teaching, researching, advising and attended research presentations regardless of the assigning person,” he said.

He said Dr Likwelile used to differentiate work and personal affairs, saying he hardly talked on his private life. Dr Blandina Kilama of Repoa said Dr Likwelile was humble and diplomatic person who pro- vided solutions to challenges and wanted research messages to reach stakeholders beyond those targeted.

“He helped us by showing opportunities. I used to consult him whenever I organize events and seminars where he ensured stakeholders think broadly,” she said over the phone.

She added, “It is a huge loss. He talked as a father or brother. He would give you time and you will know that he was listening. It is really sad, because he was now supposed to advise us more on what we are doing.”

The fallen don was an expert in Economic Policy, Poverty Analysis, Growth, Income Distribution Issues, Labour Market Analysis, Macroeconomics and Microeconomics.