Dr Peter Mathuki is the new Secretary General of EAC

Dr. Mathuki currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer the East African Business Council (EABC), driving the Private Sector agenda in the EAC Region.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The chairman of the EAC Heads of State, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has announced Dr Peter Mathuki from Kenya as the new Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC)

Dr. Mathuki currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer the East African Business Council (EABC), driving the Private Sector agenda in the EAC Region.

Dr. Mathuki is an expert in regional integration and has served in several regional organizations.

He formerly served as a Member of Parliament of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), where he chaired the EALA Committee responsible for good governance and served in the Committee of Trade and Investment.

He previously served as a Director in charge of International Labour Standards (ILO) at the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions (ICFTU-Africa which later became ITUC-Africa) and later in the European Union (EU) programs for Africa based in Asmara, Eritrea.

Dr Mathuki is passionate about regional integration and is currently involved in the process of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and formation of the African Business Council.

Advertisement

He was equally instrumental in the negotiation of the EAC Common Market Protocol and Regional economic issues since 2004. He strongly supported the formation of various EAC platforms; instrumental in the EAC regional integration process.



