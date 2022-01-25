Dr Salim Ahmed Salim’s highs and lows as world leaders heap praise

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dr Salim Ahmed Salim’s missed opportunities to secure the positions of the United Nation (UN) Secretary General and the 2005 Tanzania presidency were described as his lifetime disappointments.

It is also considered that, as Tanzania’s Defence Minister Dr Salim, was impressive - and one of the Tanzania’s most cerebrated diplomats.

Dr Salim is well known as a former Ambassador, Minister, Prime Minister, President of the UN General Assembly, longest serving Secretary General of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) and an affirmed pan-Africanist.

These revelations were made yesterday at a debate to commemorate the public roles he played and which was full of tributes as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Local and international figures who sent wishes were led by Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and former UnionPresident Jakaya Kikwete.

Others are South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Chinese domestic and foreign individuals and organizations - many being messages via #DearDrSalim.

But, during a debate hosted on the Clubhouse yesterday, Dr Salim’s son, Mr Ahmed Salim Ahmed, said missing the opportunity to become the UN Secretary General in 1981 and 1996 was something that remains a disappointment for his father.

In 1981, Dr Salim contested for the position against the two-term incumbent, Kurt Waldheim of Austria.

The bid by Dr Salim - who was serving as President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) - was supported by the Organisation of African Union (OAU) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

He could also count on China to veto Waldheim in the Security Council, However, he was opposed by the Reagan’s US Administration which regarded him as an anti-American radical.

In 1996, Dr Salim’s race was discouraged by France.

“The second disappointment came from the 2005 intra-party presidential candidate nominations in Tanzania’s presidential elections.

I wouldn’t like to go into details because everybody knows what happened,” Salim Junior said.

Speaking on the UN Secretary General’s elections, the former Tanzania Ambassador to Canada (2007-2010) and High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2010-2016), Mr Peter Kallaghe said the British colonized nations (Anglophones) strategically need the France speaking countries (Francophone).

“We compromise to see many UN secretary generals coming from the Francophone regions.

“But, this is strategically done in order to bring unity,” he said.

“But during critical times, Anglophone countries field candidates who will support realization of their objectives. Dr Salim was among such candidates.”

He said Africa is commended for reinstatement of China in the UN, but the country with the world’s second largest economy knows that it is Dr Salim who bravely debated the matter.

Regarding the 2005 presidential bid through CCM, Dr Xavery Lwaitama averred that he led Dr Salim’s presidential media campaigns.

“Unfortunately, a famous local newspaper of the time played foul that diminished his hopes.

“Therefore, to me Dr Salim is a missed president,” he said.

As the head of the family

Speaking from Cambodia, his daughter, Ms Maryam Salim - who serves as the World Bank’s country manager - said that, despite his tight schedules, he dedicated Sundays for the family.

“We would laugh and discuss different issues. In case he wasn’t busy at the Embassy and he hadn’t travelled, he always had time for us,” she said.

According to her, Dr Salim was very serious on the education of his children, and that the family was among the very important things to him.

Covid-19 Research Seeds Fund

Mr Salim said 26 proposals had been submitted on Covid-19 from researchers seeking for the seeds, noting that selection procedures were underway.

“Despite the mutating Covid-19 virus that prohibits us to predict about tomorrow, our purpose to promote research remains unchanged,” said his son when speaking on a Fund to honour Dr Salim’s wife Amne.

Biography

He said Mkuki na Nyota publishers were working on Dr Salim’s biography and that digitalization to preserve his publications and pictures was underway.

What you didn’t know about Dr Salim

According to Ahmed, Dr Salim was a good storyteller on experiences and histories, noting that he does so in a very poetic way. He is also a good writer.

“He used to love dancing. He is a good entertainer for people visiting our home. Visitors would feel so welcome even when they were visiting for the first time,” he said.

