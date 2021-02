By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Servacius Likwelile has passed away today Saturday February 20, 2021.

At the time of his death he was Senior lecturer, in the Department of Economics, College of Social Sciences, University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)

Cause of death has not been established.

More to follow………………….