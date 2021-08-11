Drama as CCM suspends ‘own’ newspaper for Seven days

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ruling party-CCM has suspended the publication of its Uhuru newspaper for seven days from today August 11, 2021

The party has also suspended the newspapers’ three top executives for allegedly distorting President Samia Suluhu Hassan's statement.

Earlier today, the party issued a statement expressing its displeasure with the newspaper's misrepresentation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's statement in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in which the party said stern disciplinary action would be taken against all those involved.

The newspaper which is owned by the ruling party carried a headline, "Sina wazo kuwania urais 2025-Samia,” which translates to (I have no intention of running for the presidency in 2025-Samia")…

Speaking to reporters CCM’s Secretary General, Daniel Chingolo said the decision to suspend the three was made by a board that has also decided to form a committee to investigate the reasons that led the incident.

The suspended are the newspaper's CEO, Ernest Sunguya who is also a member of the CCM Executive Committee, Executive Editor, Athumani Mbutuka and the newspaper's managing director, Rashid Zahoro.

"We have decided a number of things, the board met and brought a report on the conclusion of their meeting. I commend it for the decision they made and I as Secretary General have suspended from today the publication of Uhuru newspaper for seven days and that is within my authority," said Chongolo.