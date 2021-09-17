Drama in Mbowe case over limit of attendees

By James Magai More by this Author

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Drama ensued at the High Court yesterday between police officers and supporters of the main political opposition party in the country, Chadema who were not allowed to enter the court room to follow the hearing of the terrorism-related case against the party’s national chairman, Freeman Mbowe, and three other men.

The situation delayed hearing of the case for over three hours as defence lawyers engaged officials of the High Court (Corruption and Economic Crimes Division) in seeking to end the uproar.

Mbowe and co-accused were brought to the court at 9:40 only to find relatives, friends and scores of Chadema supporters already have occupied seats on benches outside the courtroom.

Situation turned tense after a court official announced through a loud speaker that only few people will be allowed to enter the courtroom to hear the case.

The official said with new arrangement only 20 lawyers, five party leaders, five security officials, five relatives of the accused will be allowed to enter the courtroom to follow proceedings.

Chadema became furious at the announcement and instead wanted to be allowed to attend the case without limit.

The situation became even tense after the court official announced that litigants in the case would not be allowed to enter the courtroom with their mobile phones.

When time to commence hearing of the case knocked, court officials started calling names of journalists who will be allowed to enter the courtroom when Chadema supporters lost patience and started protesting over the arrangement.

Led by a former mayor of Ubungo Municipality, Boniface Jacob, the supporters rejected the arrangement and vowed to enter the courtroom with their mobile phones.

As the pandemonium continued, lead defence counsel, Peter Kibatala arrived and tried to calm the supporters - but with little success.

Since then, Kibatala was seen taking various efforts to consult court officials and the police to settle the issue with no signs of reaching agreement.

Around 12:15 noon, as the accused sat inside the courtroom to wait for the judge another court official came and directed everybody including lawyers to go out except the accused persons.

A few moments later, the accused persons were also taken outside the courtroom and were led to the remand cell to wait for their case to be called.

Around 12:48, police officers insisted that anyone who wanted to hear the case must surrender his or her mobile phone. Everyone was thoroughly searched before being allowed to enter the courtroom.

Presiding Judge Yusuph Siyani entered the courtroom exactly 1pm to continue with hearing of the case.

The situation delayed hearing of a case-within-a-case in which defence lawyers want the court not to admit as evidence a cautioned statement of the second accused person Adam Kasekwa because it was recorded involuntary, beyond time prescribed by law.

Yesterday, Deputy Registrar of the court, Magdalena Ntandu, defended the arrangement to limit people in the courtroom, saying it intended to protect their health and proceedings of the case.

The case against Mbowe and co-accused was adjourned until 10am today when a second witness in the case-within-a-case will give evidence.



