DSE in new programme to assist SMEs readily access capital financing

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has introduced a programme deliberately designed to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in their quest for long term capital financing from investors.

Through the project, DSE SMEs Acceleration Segment, (“DSAS” or “Endeleza Project”), the SMEs will also get capacity building for sustainable business management.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the project, DSE Plc’s chief executive officer Moremi Marwa said the initiative would help in the efforts to fill the gap of accessibility of long term financing which remained a challenge in Tanzania.

“Through the programme, qualified SMEs have also received coaching on strategic planning, bookkeeping and accounting, administration, human resource as well as financial management,” he said.

Endeleza is a non-trading segment (forum) at the DSE Website designed to enhance SME visibility and profiles.

Through the platform, qualified private investors, angel investors, private equity funds, venture capital funds, crowd-funding platforms as well as banks will access the necessary information required for them to make informed decision on where to inject their money.

So far, eight companies are featured at the platform. They are: Selcom Paytech Limited, Raha Beverages Company limited, AKM Glitters Company Limited, Victoria Finance PLC, FINCA Microfinance Bank, AML Finance Limited, Techno Image Ltd and Reni International Company Limited.

Prospective financiers will read profiles of the companies on the DSE website. The profiles detail companies’ histories, type of businesses they engage in as well as numbers pertaining to their members of staff and clients among others.

They will also read information regarding the companies’ financial results for a period of three years as well as how they (the companies) were being governed.

The acting chief executive officer of the Capital Markets and Securities Authority, Mr Nicodemus Mkama, termed Endeleza as a big step toward pushing for more participation in the equities market as well as increasing liquidity. This, he said, would in turn attract more investors to the market.

“It is our hope that the SMEs would utilise the investment opportunities provided by the DSE and at the same time, supporting angel investors and venture capital firms to invest in the SMEs. It is also expected that it would influence diaspora and youth participation into the capital markets,” he said.

According to DSE Plc’s business development director Ibrahim Mshindo, Endeleza is an extension of the DSE Enterprise Acceleration Programme (DEAP) which seeks to enhance the capacity of Start-ups and SMEs through training, mentorship, coaching, sessions with business leaders and ultimately, support for capital raising.

The initiatives are part of a wider goal by the DSE Plc to ultimately raise the number of listed companies, a project that started with the establishment of the Enterprise Growth Market (EGM) in 2013.

The 2013 decision was taken after the DSE realised that the number of listed companies was low partly because people had perceptions that the stock market was only meant for blue chip companies.

“That perception was closing the doors for some SMEs from utilising the stock market to raise their financing needs,” said Mr Mshindo.

Since then, about five companies have been listed at the DSE’s EGM Segment but Mr Mshindo remains optimistic that with the ongoing initiatives, the number would rise.

Companies participating at the Endeleza platform, expressed optimism that it [the platform] help them find investors and hence expand their business operations.

“Our utmost plan is to list at the stock market and this platform is very useful. We believe we will meet all the requirements as required for a company to go public, including transparency of financial issues among others,” said the managing director for AKM Glitters Company Limited, Ms Ms Elizabeth Swai.

The company is an integrated poultry business. It has also invested in animal feed plant, a stock farm and in provision of rural-based extension and veterinary services.

Raha Beverages Company Limited board chairman Adolf Olomi said the company’s utmost plan was to list on the stock market within a period of five years, noting that with Endeleza, the company has the visibility it requires to be seen by investors, banks and other financial institutions.

“We will not be in a rush because we also have to make sure that we abide by all the other requirements as required by the DSE and the CMSA and that is why we have given ourselves five years to be where we want to be,” he said.

Raha Beverages produces, bottles and distributes banana alcoholic beverages.





Additional reporting by Gadiosa Lamtey