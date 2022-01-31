DSTV to restore local channels as government backtracks on FTA rule

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has officially reinstated free-to-air (FTA) channels on all satellite broadcasters (pay tv) after a four-year ban, this is according to Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology Nape Nnauye.

In 2018, the government issued new regulations which barred pay television broadcasters such as DSTV from airing local channels categorized as free-to-air.

As a result, Multichoice Tanzania (DStv) removed the FTA channels from its subscription list, barely a week after the country's communications regulator warned it would suspend the pay TV licence.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) had said it would suspend Multichoice licence for its continued carrying of free channels on its service despite holding a licence that barred it from doing so.

However, Nape during his visit today at the Multichoice offices in Dar es Salaam said the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive and vision is reviewing all regulations that contravene the objective of progression and collaboration. As such, FTA channels have been restored as other policies and regulations continue to be scrutinized.

FTA channels include ITV, Clouds TV, Channel Ten, among others.