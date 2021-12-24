Dubai Airport handling firm to recruit 400 in Zanzibar

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Zanzibar. Dubai firm which was recently announced to oversee the operations of Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport’s new terminal is planning to recruit 400 staff from the archipelago next month.

Commonly referred to as Dnata (Dubai National Travel Agency), the company, which operates across more than 30 countries, recently announced that it would invest $7 million in the local aviation industry.

“Dnata will recruit customer-oriented talents for a wide range of both office and operational roles, each offering their own unique progression opportunities and career paths. Positions range from entry level to supervisors and management, requiring varied levels of experience and education. Successful candidates will support dnata in providing quality and safe ground handling, cargo and airport hospitality, including meet and greet and lounge, services to airline customers and their customers,” the firm said in a statement.

The company said its talent management framework helps it identify top talent and provide them with the appropriate development, training and career opportunities.

Dnata is one of the world’s largest air services providers. A partner of over 300 airline customers, the firm offers ground handling, cargo, catering, retail and travel services in 36 countries. In the financial year 2020-21 dnata’s teams handled 290,000 aircraft, moved 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, and uplifted some 17 million meals.