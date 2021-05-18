EAC, Germany embassy sign $65 million multi-sector agreement

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The East African Community and the Federal Republic of Germany have signed agreements paving the way for the implementation of projects of a total value of $65 million in the areas of health, digital skills and water resources management.

In a statement released by the embassy on Tuesday, May 18, the agreements were signed by EAC Secretary General, Dr Peter Mathuki and Regine Hess, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Tanzania and the EAC.

In the health sector, the continued cooperation with the Regional Centre of Excellence for Vaccines, Immunization and Health Supply Chain Management, located at the University of Rwanda in Kigali ($17 million) will allow the centre to expand its expertise and reputation, especially in the areas of digitalization in health supply chain management, cold-chain management and quality control and drug safety.





The release of additional funds ($30 million) for the EAC’s immunization programme with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance will contribute to reducing child morbidity and mortality in the region by financing the procurement of at least four different types of vaccines (Pentavalent, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal and Measles second dose), to be made available for routine immunization and immunization campaigns for children in all six Partner States of the East African Community.





Advertisement

The Integrated Water Resource Management Programme, which was successfully launched mid-February 2020 and is implemented by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission, an EAC institution, will be stocked up (by $12 million) to finance additional measures to improve water quality and availability through strategic and sustainable management of the Lake Victoria Basin.





In order to strengthen digital skills and innovation in East Africa, the secretariat and Germany further agreed on the implementation of the project “Digital Skills for an Innovative East African Industry” that builds on the results of the project “Centre of Excellence for ICT in East Africa”.

The new phase ($6 million) strengthens digital skills of especially young women and men from all six EAC Partner States to strengthen their employability and innovation capacities. Based on a strong industry-academia partnership and regional collaboration, together with the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) promote innovative digital solutions for the region’s economic development through the Master programme “Embedded and Mobile Systems”, trainings and innovation transfer and entrepreneurship.





Ambassador Hess underscored Germany’s commitment to remain one of the leading partners to the region.

“We can look back to over 20 years of successful cooperation with the EAC Secretariat. We are committed to continue this cooperation in key areas such as health, trade and economic infrastructure and technical and vocational education and training under your new leadership of the EAC Secretariat, hon. Secretary General Mathuki,” he said





With a view to the current Covid-19 pandemic, that also hit hard Eastern Africa, Ambassador Hess promised that Germany will commit additional funds of up to US$6.6 million for pandemic preparedness and response in 2021, to be implemented through existing EAC-German programmes on pandemic preparedness, economic integration and digital skills.





On his part, Dr Mathuki thanked Germany for her continued support to the EAC integration process stretching back to 1999 when the Community was established.





“The EAC and the Federal Republic of Germany have enjoyed a long-standing partnership since the EAC inception. Over the last 22 years, commitments from the German government amounting to over 516.88 million Euros to programmes and projects aimed at advancing EAC integration, specifically focusing on economic and social integration,” said Dr Mathuki.



