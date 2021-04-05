Easter messages stress unity amid existence of ideological differences

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Christians in Tanzania joined their counterparts across the world in celebrating this year’s Easter holiday yesterday, with religious leaders calling upon followers to remain united despite their ideological and other differences.

Easter - also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, according to Wikipedia - is a Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. Bishop Fredrick Shoo of the Evangelical Lutheran Catholic in Tanzania for the Northern Diocese told Tanzanians to put aside their political, religious, ethnic and gender differences in pushing the country’s development agenda.

He urged all the citizens to respect and follow the tone of the President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership style, forgetting the former regime under the late President John Magufuli (1959-2021).

He said women are endowed with a spirit of kindness, humbleness, love and caring, believing that President Hassan fits her position and asked the fellow Tanzanians to support her.

“We firmly believe that it is a time to show humility and gentleness, while standing in the right path and rule of law, believing that trusting in God is much better and powerful than human strengths,” he said.

“We must admit that women have been endowed extra-power in them, they have love, compassion and caring. It is my belief that under President Hassan we are going to see the power of new life and new hope,” he added.

He asked Tanzanians to accept and pray for her while giving her full cooperation in running the country.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira - who attended the Easter Sunday mass - said both men and women play a key role in society because God created males with physical strength but females with inner eyes.

“When two sides work together, the results become even better. I cannot say women are better than men, but it is true that females have inner tough strengths which cannot be seen by naked eyes like physical strengths,” she noted.

The Bishop of the Revelation Church in Geita Diocese, Heryyabwana Majebele, led a 30-minute prayer to commemorate the late President John Magufuli.

The believers spent the same 30 minutes to pray for the current President Hassan in her new role to run the nation.

“When the 21 days of mourning President Magufuli come to an end, we (Tanzanians) should continue commemorating and honouring him for what he did during his time while praying for President Hassan to finish where he stopped,” said Pastor Majebele.

On the same day, leaders of St Alban’sAnglican Church in Dar es Salaam urged Tanzanians to allay fears about Covid-19 and take precautions on the use of vaccines against the pandemic.

The priest leader Canon John Mlekano said during the Easter Sunday mass that people should fear the pandemic and rely on God’s powers.

“Covid-19 is currently troubling the world and creating fear among people, but we (Tanzanians) should not be in fear. We must stand on our faiths and pray like what the former President Magufuli did,” he said.

He said fear has led to the development of drugs, urgently, and give people without pre-tests like what is common in other discovered medicines.

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Ruwa’ichi of Dar es Salaam told the Roman Catholic believers to not lose hope in every hardship situation.

“Our God is sleepless and, our Jesus is working tirelessly for us to be safe. God sacrificed his beloved son to endure a painful and shameful death for us. So don’t be afraid,” he said during the mass.

According to him, the rise of Jesus from death is a sign of victory to the hardships and sufferings of people.

“Our job is to believe and respect God and our Jesus. Let’s do our best to avoid sins and hope that one day all our sufferings will come to end,” he said.

Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania, Coast Diocese, Dk Alex Malasusa, told believers to stop being pretenders for attending church services while not walking the talk.

He said it is a hypocritical life for being seen worshiping in church several times while their lives outside the church are big sinners.

Dr. Malasusa wants Tanzanians to be ambassadors of good deeds, spread love and wish each other well as a true interpretation of the life of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ must carry hope with you (Tanzanians) during this difficult period when the nation is mourning the death of the late President Magufuli and enduring the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he noted.