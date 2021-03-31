Economics background key asset for the incoming Vice President

Dr Mpango previously held such positions as the acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority and was executive secretary in the President’s Office (Planning Commission).

Dar es Salaam.The rise to the position of Vice President of ex-Finance Minister, Dr Phillip Mpango, has rekindled hope for Tanzania’s economic transformation, economists and members of the business community noted yesterday.

Those that spoke to The Citizen yesterday described Dr Mpango as a statesman and a person who was not only well equipped with economic background, but also has been practicing it.

Dr Mpango, who was approved by the Parliament yesterday to hold a new role, previously held such positions as the Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority and the Executive Secretary in the President’s Office (Planning Commission).

He also worked as the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs), Head of the President’s Economic Advisory Unit and Senior Economist for the World Bank,

Repoa executive director Donald Mmari believes that President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed him because she saw the need to continue supporting the transformation of the economy.

He said Dr Mpango fitted the job, banking his hopes on his very strong background in economy, planning and public finance management.

Dr Mmari bet that President Hassan wanted a person whom she could work closely in a way that they would deliver the results that Tanzanians are anticipating, and continue maintaining the status of lower-middle income. yesterday

“Having a President who has development and economic background, appointing the Vice President with a very solid background in economic planning, makes me optimistic about the future,” he said.

Business expert Donath Olomi described Dr Mpango as a person with the right exposure, high intellectual ability who understands how the economy works, a free-scandal man and with a willingness to support the private sector.

Dr Olomi had never worked with Dr Mpango, but he said those who got that opportunity described him as a strict person who always remained firm on what he believes in.

He was optimistic that Dr Mpango would help in taking the private sector to the apex because during his time as a Finance Minister he had been good at listening and working on the issues raised by the private sector.

The Economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel kinyondo, said Dr Mpango was a very good pick when it comes to continuity, stability and informed of what is happening in the government.

He is positive the new VP would help President Hussein to continue with implementing the development projects initiated by the late Dr John Magufuli who succumbed to a rare heart complication on March 17, 2021.

“When you talk of all projects undertaken during the regime of late Magufuli, he (Dr Mpango) as the then Finance Minister understands them well,” said Dr Kinyondo.

Icing on the cake, he said, “It is good to have a Vice President who is an economist and has been practicing it with a high level of integrity.”

“If you look closely at the cabinet, he was among a very few ministers who are less vocal, but action-oriented.”

Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Vice President-Commerce Julius Kaijage said: “For an economy to be in a good shape, it requires not only an economic guru, but also a patriot with high level of integrity and God fearing, and Dr Mpango has all those features.”

Dr Mpango now fills the VP position which was left vacant after Ms Hassan was sworn in on March 19, 2020 as the President following the death of Dr Magufuli