Education hopes got revived in Samia’s first year in office

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Eighteen days after taking oath of office, President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced that it was important the Education and Training Policy of 2014 was reviewed and align the curricula with the current needs of society.

Her directives to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology responded to what had been education stakeholders’ long cry to to enable the country to get the required skilled work force, particularly at the time the country was approaching the deadline for its industrial vision in the year 2025.

“Let’s all make self-evaluation as Tanzanians to find the curricula that will help our youth and make them contribute effectively to the development of our nation,” said President Hassan.

She cited one of the arguments of renowned Kahama Urban MP Jumanne Kishimba who had asked a question in Parliament (2019) as to why a student should study first grade to university level and then go back home to continue being a burden to his or her parents.

“When he gave these remarks, some laughed and maybe others wondered what kind of MP is he, but he said the truth… Now let’s take a look at ourselves and our education system,” she ordered.

President Hassan, the first female Head of State in the history of Tanzania, questioned how a child who had completed Form Four was going to help himself.

Advertisement

“Let’s all make self-evaluation as Tanzanians to find the curricula that will help our youth and develop our nation academically,” she said.

Stakeholders had longed to see a new education system created to help students do what they were capable of instead of having to follow the rigid curricula or system established decades ago.

Currently, the country’s education system is a four tier structure modelled along a 7-4-2-3 year progression pattern: seven years of primary education, followed by four of secondary level, two of upper secondary or high school level and three to five of tertiary education.

This model, therefore, shows that a Tanzanian student spends an average of 16 years in the education system until they graduate. But, the number of years a student spends in school could be much longer with the advent of early childhood education programmes.

As per the directives, the Ministry of Education has already launched various forums and meetings involving education stakeholders and experts in finding the best way to strengthen the education sector.

“This is a work in progress and at every step we will engage stakeholders. There is already a team of experts looking at the 2014 Education and Training Policy to see where we got stuck and advise us on how to move forward,” says Prof Adolf Mkenda, education minister.

“The President has always been asking about the progress because she wants to see a major revolution in the education sector, and already for one year of her leadership, she has already made a mark in this sector,” adds Prof Mkenda.

One year in higher education loans

It is within a year of her presidency that the number of beneficiaries of higher education loans increased. In the academic year 2021/22, the government announced an increase of the loan budget from Sh464 billion in 2020/21 to Sh570 billion in 2021/2022 to cater for more than 160,000 students.

This was one of the developments that broke Higher Education Students’ Loans Board’s 16-year record as the government sought to widen the scope of loan beneficiaries, especially students from poor households.

As a result, in the academic year 2021/22, more than 62,000 first-year students and 98,000 continuing students are accessing the loan. Even those who had missed out on such loans in the first years of their studies, were able to receive.

It is in her first year as president that higher education students, including those who graduated and are now repaying the loans found reason to smile and recover after the government decided to scrap some of the nuisance charges on their education loans.

As a result, from July 1, 2021, the six percent charge in value retention to higher education loans beneficiaries was finally scrapped.

The government also directed the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) board of directors to scrap the 10 percent penalty charged on loan beneficiaries for delayed loan servicing.

This move brought great relief to those beneficiaries who complained about the heavy burden they faced despite the fact they have been unemployed after graduating from universities.

“This gave me the courage to start paying off my debt, because before that I had been owed money three times the amount I had borrowed while in college. God bless President Samia,” Zachary Juma, a 2015 graduate from the University of Dar es Salaam tells The Citizen.

A year of money flow to the sector

Tanzania’s efforts to improve higher learning further received a boost during President Hassan’s one year in office after the World Bank approved a combined financing of $875 million (Sh2 trillion) for three development projects.

Part of the funds from the International Development Association (IDA) targeted to help strengthen the learning environment and alignment of priority education programmes with the labour market at selected higher education institutions.

Via the Higher Education for Economic Transformation project (Heet), which received $425 million, the fund aimed to strengthen the learning environment, ensure greater alignment of priority degree courses to labour market needs, and improve the management of the higher education system.

Heet also is aimed at strengthening and building the capacity of 14 public higher education institutions in both Mainland and Zanzibar to become high quality centres of learning, focusing on areas with the greatest potential for growth over the coming decade.

It is also targeted at enhancing the management of the higher education system through the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

Among the key results, participating universities will modernize over 260 academic programmes within priority areas, with over 100,000 students benefiting from direct interventions to enhance learning.

While other countries used money to fight Covid-19 alone, President Hassan, out of concern for education and in view of the dire situation, ordered a sum of money from the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be spent on equity learning infrastructure in schools.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office-Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, says through the Sh1.3 trillion Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) from the IMF, they have established new schools and constructed new classrooms.

“According to President Hassan’s directives, Sh3.4 billion has been spent on building 15,000 classrooms in secondary and 3,000 in primary schools in Mainland Tanzania,” he says.

He also states that they expect to receive Sh72.96 billion to be spent on building 300 pre-primary education classrooms, complete the construction of 1,468 classrooms for primary and secondary schools, and complete the building of 221 laboratories and that of 20 dormitories for students with special needs.

This, he says, would be within the remaining months to end the fiscal year 2021/22, noting that the money will also be spent on renovating 346 primary school teacher centres, increase infrastructure in A-Level in 10 secondary schools.

Further, over 900,000 pupils who passed the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), for the first time joined Form One within the first selection window, as a result of IMF-facilitated construction of classrooms.

For five consecutive years there were challenges in selecting a pile of primary school graduates who sought slots in public secondary schools due to a shortage of classes vis-à-vis demand for accommodation. This challenge has been plaguing the government as education stakeholders and parents increasingly put pressure on officials, especially those in the education sector for not planning ahead.

Also through the fund, no selected student should sit on the floor in the constructed classrooms as the fund will also be used to support the construction of 462,795 desks in needy schools.

Dropout return to school

After almost five-years of darkness among school dropouts in the formal education system, including victims of teenage pregnancy, President Hassan’s government announced a decision to allow re-admission of the group.

The move was welcomed warmly and was the most commendable decision as it stopped the expulsion of a pregnant students from schools.

This step was praised by among others, the World Bank which welcomed the decision saying it was an important resolution that underscored the country’s commitment to supporting girls and young women and improve their chances of attaining higher and better education for their own development and those of their communities