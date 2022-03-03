Education Ministers in mainland, Zanzibar unite to oversee improvement of policies and curricula

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ministers of mainland Tanzania and the islands have agreed to work more closely in reviewing Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar Education Policies and Primary Education curricula.

This comes as an effective way to accelerate the process started last year to review education policy and curriculum in the country as directed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Following President Hassan's instructions, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training began the process of gathering feedback from various education stakeholders on the improvement.

To ensure that the sector is strengthened quickly for the future of education in Tanzania and the islands, education ministers Prof Adolf Mkenda and Mr Simai Mohamed Said met and held talks yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

Among other things, the ministers agreed to work more closely together in reviewing the Mainland and Zanzibar Education Policies and the Primary Education Curriculum.

Following the meeting, the Ministers arranged to have a joint meeting with experts and executives from the two ministries to be held in Zanzibar soon to evaluate the ongoing work of improving policy and Curriculum.

