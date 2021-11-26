ELCT to discuss women’s rights

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) and its partners will hold their annual meeting in Dar es Salaam to discuss gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls.

The November 29, 2021 meeting brings together researchers, religious leaders and key partners, according to a statement released by the ELCT Head Bishop, Dr Fredrick Shoo. As preparations are under way for the “16 Days of Activism to End Violence against Women” campaign, Dr Shoo noted that he was pleased with the recent developments in policies and plans that enable religious health facilities to take part in GBV case management. “Service providers and clerics must work together to ensure victims get justice and care,” Dr Shoo said

The theme of event is “A wealth of knowledge - and a wealth of care”.

It aims at discussing GBV issues, and ensuring the use of limited resources on strategies that have been effective in the past.

With the leadership of the ELCT and the Free Pentecostal Church of Tanzania, as well as support from Felm and Fida International, this is the first time a group of 11 organisations and networks are organising such a meeting.

This is envisioned to be the first of many annual events to a small group of key stakeholders.