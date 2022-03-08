Electrification will relieve women of the burden of poverty, says former diplomat

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzanian diplomat, Mwanaidi Sinare has said that when the country achieves electrification for all, it will relieve women from the burden of poverty.

Ms Sinare was speaking on Tuesday March 8, during the second edition of ‘The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative’ under the theme: women in Energy.

She said women struggle more than men because they have to work long hours, fetch firewood, cook but if sustainable energy is achieved women it will liberate from poverty.

“There are a number of initiatives for sustainable energy but the question is are they really working,” said the diplomat.

According to her, there is a need for sufficient energy that will bring changes in how women participate in the development initiatives of the country.

On his part, Mwananchi Communications, Managing Director, Bakari Machumu said Women in Energy was a special event focusing on the energy sector because of its importance to the lives of the people.

“We need to push the energy sector and encourage women to participate in it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Songas Limited, managing Director, Anael Samuel said gender equality in the energy sector cannot be attained by women alone but through the concerted efforts of both men and women.

“We have to work on inclusivity, and should be intentional in decision making,” he said, stressing that changes in gender equality starts at home.

And in another development, TAWOED Marketing Manager, Doris Kiwelu said 48 percent of women need energy globally but only 22 to 25 percent are involved.

She noted that 17 percent are involved in business side of it while 11 percent are in the administrative level and 13 percent of women apply for courses in the sector.

“The sector is immersed in gender stereotypes because the mentality is that women in energy cannot do what men can do,’ she said.

She noted that there is lack of motivation, cultural and traditional norms as well as a lack of skills and knowledge that affect women involved in the sector.

A consultant, Aida Kiango said there was a need to quantify how much is lost in production due to inadequate energy.

“We further need to look at how to close the gap on energy poverty,” she said