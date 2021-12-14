Eleven-year-old Tanzanian child on top 100 global child prodigies list

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Tracy Rabi, an 11-year-old Tanzanian entrepreneur who teaches children and youth about finance and entrepreneurship has been selected among the top 100 global child prodigies.

This comes after Rabi who has written 6 books, founded a children and youth bootcamp and business fair in partnership with NMB Bank and trained hundreds of children and youth.

This being the world’s first child prodigy initiative that aims at recognising young talents, they have just announced the names of the top 100 child prodigies for the year 2022.

The awardees will soon be felicitated at a grand event that is scheduled to happen in Dubai in February 2022.

GCPA (Global Child Prodigy Awards) is a unified platform that has a unique initiative of recognizing, honoring, and encouraging young and budding talents from around the world. The team has just announced the top 100 child prodigies for this year, providing them with a global platform to shine.

Around 97 percent of children are not in a position to take their talents to the next level after the age of 15. This is where GCPA comes into the picture to help such virtuoso child performers excel in their field of passion.

Advertisement

Following the announcement of GCPA 2022, the website received thousands of applications from 68 countries across the world. After a thorough evaluation, the selection committee have now shortlisted the top 100 child prodigies under the age of 15 in 48 different categories, including sports, education, technology, astronomy, innovation, and dance to name a few.

The team will also launch a book on the same day. This book will feature stories of the successful child prodigies who have made it to the ‘Top 100’ list and it will be circulated across 150 countries. The book will be available to the top libraries of the world.

Prashant Pandey, the CEO of GCP Awards excitedly shared the good news with the media and stated – “We, at GCPA, are happy to announce the names of GCP awardees for 2022. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the parents of all the children for their immense support throughout and for the encouragement they have given to their wards to reach such great heights. Without their support, it would not have been possible to realize the potential of these budding talents.”

Earlier, Ms. Tracy Makoi of Kids Finance with Tracy said “I am happy that there is such a platform for young children like myself who aim at using the skills that we acquire by impacting other children. I am looking forward to the award ceremony and also getting the chance to network with other children like myself.

The GCPA initiative was announced for the first time in 2017 by the Oscar awardee A. R. Rahman. In 2020, the website of GCP Awards was launched by H.E Erik Solheim, the sixth United Nations Environment Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations.