Engineer working on Magufuli bridge dies on construction site

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. One of the mechanical engineers working at the JPM bridge popularly known as the Kigongo-Busisi in Mwanza Region, Twalib Abas, 35, died after a crane he was operating plunged into a lake.



The crane crashed after hitting the edge of a temporary bridge and his body was recovered by the fire and rescue force.



Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel has confirmed the tragic incident and urged staff at the bridge to be extra cautious while on duty.

For his part, Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Ambwene Mwakibete said they used two hours to recover the body plunged into Lake Victoria.

