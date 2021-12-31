‘Amapiano killed Bongo Flava,’ says Omondi

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi is still mad at artistes in the entertainment industry to the extent that, this time around, he has launched an onslaught on Tanzanian musicians.

In a posting, Omondi alleged that a majority of Tanzanian artistes have shifted to the South African-acclaimed genre ‘Amapiano’ - hence killing their own genre, ‘Bongo Flava’.

According to the comedian, East Africans are slowly losing their identity and pride, because Kenyans are asleep - and Tanzanians have lost their focus.

“Kenyan musicians are dead ASLEEP. Tanzanians are losing it to AMAPIANO. Ugandans stopped singing; they don’t even try anymore,” he penned.

“East Africa: I am sad!!! I weep for my people. Nina huzuni moyoni. Bongo flava has always been East Africa’s pride, ila kwa sasa imekufaa. Kila Tanzanian artist kwa sasa anaimba Amapiano.

“We have lost our culture, killed our own!!! Tumekaribisha, tumeiga, tumeichukua tabia na mwenendo zake jirani tukajisahau wenyewe. We are losing our identity, our pride!!! Naomba ndugu zangu wa bongo turejee kwa upesi before it’s too late!!! Wa-Kenya wamelala, wa-Tanzania wamejipotezaa. Mungu tuhurumie, turehemu,” shared Omondi.

In his response, Omondi claimed that ‘Amapiano’ is just a ‘passing cloud’ - noting that what’s not broken should not be fixed.

“The Only East African Musician I acknowledge is Diamond Platnumz, Sauti sol is trying - but not trying hard enough. I said what I said,” he added.

“Indeed, we are losing our identity, our pride and it’s high time that our artists embraced our own culture so that even the artists in other countries would admire us, and yearn to copy us,” commented some fans.