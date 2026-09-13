Céline Dion returns to the stage with an emotional Paris performance

The Canadian superstar makes a triumphant comeback after six years away from live concerts

For six years, the world waited for Céline Dion to sing live again. On Saturday night, the Canadian superstar finally stepped back into the spotlight, and the moment was as emotional as fans had hoped.

Dion returned to the stage at Paris’ Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, launching her highly anticipated residency with a performance that brought tears, cheers and some of her biggest hits.

Opening with “On Ne Change Pas”, the 58-year-old singer became visibly emotional before continuing the show. Addressing the audience, she thanked fans for their love and support throughout her difficult journey.

“The path was rocky, the road was longer than planned but I held on,” Dion told the crowd.

And hold on she did.

The singer delivered favourites including “Because You Loved Me”, “The Power of Love”, “My Heart Will Go On” and “All by Myself”, reminding audiences why her voice remains one of the most recognisable in music.

But beyond the big notes and familiar melodies, this was a performance about returning to something she loves.

Dion stepped away from live performances after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Her health struggles forced her to cancel touring plans, leaving fans uncertain about when, or if, they would see her perform a full concert again.

Her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics offered a glimpse of her return. Saturday’s show, however, was different. This was a full concert, a major stage and a reminder that her story is still being written.

The comeback also marks the beginning of a Paris residency featuring 26 concerts, with further performances planned for 2027.

For fans who grew up singing along to her ballads, Dion’s return was more than a concert. It was a reunion with a voice that has soundtracked heartbreak, romance, celebrations and countless personal memories.