EU hails efforts in the fight against GBV in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The European Union ambassadors in Tanzania have praised the government and Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) for the collaborative efforts in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

The remarks were made on Monday December 13, at the commemoration of 16 days of activism to fight against GBV, the commemoration was followed by an awards ceremony to champions who worked tirelessly to fight against GBV in 2021.

“GBV is a global problem that happens everywhere and it needs unity to fight it. We are impressed to see that the government is trying its best to eliminate the issue of GBV,” EU ambassador to Tanzania Manfredo Fanti.

He said that despite the government fighting against GBV, harmful related practices could be significantly reduced if the community works together to oppose and report harmful practices.

According to him, GBV in society is something that does not need to be ignored as it suppresses freedom of expression.

He said that Gender Based Violence was not only happening in Africa but globally including Europe.

"This struggle is not just for the African continent, but for the whole world, including Europe, they are all fighting this problem, so we must unite to ensure that gender-based violence is significantly reduced," said Ambassador Fanti.

Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) West Central Diocese Tabora, Dr. Isaac Kissiri Laiser who was among other champions said that there has been a great challenge of child labor on tobacco farms which has led to many children not going to school due to the hardships of life in their families.

"This problem in Tabora has become a major problem in some districts and that is why I decided to set up a special program to empower their families by providing them with loans to run small businesses that will enable them to meet the needs of their children," he said.