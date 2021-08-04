Ewura warns against LPG price increases

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) yesterday warned liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealers against increasing prices of the commodity.

“Ewura is directing the immediate suspension of price increases until it receives and reviews justifications that have been put forward...any company that will fail to abide by this directive with be dealt with in line with the law,” Ewura director general Godfrey Chibulunje said in a statement last night.

Earlier, dealers sought to explain the rise in LPG prices yesterday, saying it was due to an increase in world market prices.

Oyrx Gas Tanzania’s head of commercial and supply, Mr Mohamed Mohamed told The Citizen that global prices have been on the rise since May this year, moving from $475 per ton in May to $525 in June, $620 in July before rising further to $655 this month.

Meanwhile, Tanzanians will wake up to new prices of petroleum products today as the regulator adjusts them to align them with global prices.

In the new prices, motorists in Dar es Salaam will now be required to pay Sh2,427 for a litre of petrol while that of diesel and kerosene would cost them Sh2,251 and Sh2,176 respectively.

The retail prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene are revised upwards by Sh21, Sh36 and Sh55 per litre respectively.

Prices of petroleum prices have been rising since the economic activities across the world started picking once again after a slowdown that was caused by lockdowns as various countries initiated measures that were meant to prevent further spread of coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

It was only during the past two days that oil prices slowed down due to the reimposition of lockdowns and other restrictions in several countries including China.

And on LPG, prices have been on the rise in Tanzania since August 1, with a survey by The Citizen establishing that during the past three days some LPG brands have been selling the product at prices that are Sh2000 and Sh4000 more than they used to be as of the end of July.

In Kilimanjaro, a 15-kilogramme LPG cylinder is now fetching between Sh50,000 and Sh54,000 while the six-kilogramme one fetches between Sh21,000 and Sh23,000.

According to Mr Mohammed, the rise explains what has been witnessed on the local market since May.

“We have been absorbing the rise in global prices until at such a period when we could no longer sustain it,” he told The Citizen yesterday.

According to him, the price of gas has been stable for a very long time and while at some point in the last seven years they increased, they have always been within the range.

He said normally, the global prices increase between November and February when people in the Northern hemisphere turn to gas as a solution to biting winters.

He said the current global prices have not been witnessed since 2014 and that they had been largely influenced by rising demand Asia, difficulties for the US to build LPG stocks global demand of petro chemicals.

According to him, the projection was that LPG prices would remain high throughout 2021 but that the 24-month outlook looks promising.

The Public Relation and Communications Manager for the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), Mr Titus Kaguo told The Citizen’s sister paper Mwananchi on Monday that authorities were keeping a close eye on what was going on with LPG prices.

“So far, it is only Oryx that has written to us, requesting to raise prices on the ground that global prices have also risen…We are closely following up to see if there has indeed been a rise in global prices,” he said on Monday.