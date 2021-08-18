Ex-Kariakoo traders lament over losses

Dar es Salaam. More than a month since the Kariakoo Main Market was gutted down by fire, its traders, who were moved to Machinga Complex and Kisutu markets still find the going hard.

From a lack of customers in their new locations to inauspicious environments that compel them to load and offload their products every day, the traders say the going has been rough.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, they said had lost much of what used to be their business and were struggling to get by.

Agricultural inputs trader Hussein Kambi, now trading at Machinga Complex, said before allocating them the respective areas, the government should have prepared the premises to help them operate smoothly.

“The environment here is not favourable for us to display our items or to store our products after business hours,” he said.

Mr Kambi added that athough it was discouraging and tiresome to load and offload their products every day, they have not lost hope. He said his income has drastically dropped as he now makes between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 a day in profits.

“Before the Kariakoo fire, one could record between Sh70,000 and Sh150,000 per day,” he said.

For her part, Ms Lidya Sandy said the biggest challenge they were facing now was lack of capital to buy goods in bulk.

Machinga Complex manager Stella Mgumia explained that the government was working to ensure the business environment was improved.

Through the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, she said, they applied for loan to enable them build partitions.

Kisutu market chairman Laurent Magari said traders who displayed their products outside the market were the ones making it difficult for fellow businesspersons operating inside to have a difficult time.

“Those selling goods outside the market must stop immediately,” he said.

On July 11, 2021, just a day after the fire incident, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa issued a seven-day directive to a probe team to get to the bottom of the cause of the fire that ravaged Kariakoo Market.

Mr Majaliwa then extended the time until July 25, for the team to come with answers on the inferno that obliterated the popular market, which also served the wider East and Central African countries.





On July 27, committee’s chairperson Liberatus Sabas handed the report to the Premier but its details have not been made public since.