EXCLUSIVE: Final adieu to French ambassador

In his last interview as ambassador of France to Tanzania, Frederic Clavier shares with The Citizen his actions and achievements in the country over the past three years and a half, as well as the defining moments in his diplomatic service under Presidents John Magufuli and Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The interview was held at the French embassy in Dar es Salaam by The Citizen Managing Editor, Mpoki Thomson. Interview is written by Diana Elinam.

QUESTION: In a recent interview with The Citizen, you stated that Tanzania and France maintain good bilateral trade, but it is not representative of the quality of bilateral ties that exist between the two partners. Now that your term is coming to an end, what can be done to optimize trade ties between the two partners?





ANSWER: First, ambition is something important in the relations between Tanzania and France, even if we already have good trade relations, there is always room for improvement.

Tanzania has improved rapidly and has a huge market. As well, we have similarities – our economy is different but complementary, and this is why I decided to create the French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce (FTCC) two years ago to boost our economic ties.

Tanzania is a big country with huge potential which is a part of the Southern Africa Development Community and East African Community, this means it is a good and strategic country to strengthen trade ties with Eastern and Southern Africa as France is in Europe.

The French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce was established roughly a year ago under your impulsion. Now that there are over 40 companies that operate in Tanzania, as you depart what is your message to the French business community?

Be comfortable for the future, Tanzania is one of the best economies in Africa. My message to the French companies is that they are not here only for 10 years, but 20 to 30 years because it is a good place to invest. But also, patience will be needed because for any investment to be done successfully, a conducive environment has to be created and this has to take place step by step.





You were at the forefront of the investment drive in Tanzania by working closely with the public and private sector; what would you highlight as some of the key investment areas that are potential for bigger growth in Tanzania?

Agriculture remains the main sector, the population in Tanzania is said to double in 20 years, so it is important to feed the people. My concern is with food security. In this endeavor we have gotten involved in agriculture with both the private and public sector. We have advocated the development of agriculture by encouraging the utilization of less pesticides and chemicals.

Another key area is energy sector. It is very important because it cuts across many sectors; Tanzanians should be more inventive in creating innovative sources of energy such as solar power and wind power. France has made a proposal which would see both the mainland and Zanzibar develop in terms of solar energy.

Transportation is another area with great potential; it enables movement of people and goods. Tanzania has a big opportunity to achieve good development balance in the rural area and urban areas. Transport of any means, in my view, is key to development.

What would you advice the Tanzanian government as it continues to invest in the national carrier Air Tanzania despite recorded losses over the years?

Having a national airline is good for Tanzania. It is an asset and good branding for the country. In terms of the challenges and the losses, this can be rectified by doing a review of the management and solving the problem.





What cements ties between Tanzania and France?

We share the same view on international relations, that first, international relations are made based on peace and stability. As you know, Tanzania has played a very big role in the United Nations, the European Union and other International arenas where there have been good representatives.

On political affairs, even if there have been differences in terms of history, we have similarities in the democratic system with a constitution where one leader leads for a specified term. We also initiated the French-Tanzania political dialogue that took place in 2019 and will also take place once the Covid-19 situation is minimized. This is a platform to share common interests in the political field and beyond.





You served as ambassador during President John Magufuli’s rule, and also now, albeit briefly during President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government; tell us your experience working with the two leaders.

Well, I think they have something in common and that is the love for Tanzania. I think the late President Magufuli exhibited his determination to bring development to this country. The first time I met president Magufuli my priority was development and I assured him of French support in his efforts to elevate Tanzania to a middle income country before 2025. France invested and supported this achievement.

President Samia knows the country, the people – she is a lady hence the support for gender equality and other related causes. France is in full support of her regime. I am confident that the president has a good team that will ensure she succeeds. I will be back to visit in two years and I hope we will find these positive changes.





What are some of the challenges you faced as ambassador?

If I’m to list one, it would be the tension between the EU and Tanzania in 2018/2019. It was a difficult period where France worked with the Tanzanian government to reduce the tension. Fortunately this is behind us now and the relations between Tanzania and EU remain strong.

Secondly, would be when French companies faced challenges with Tanzania Revenue Authority. Again, I had to speak to the government to solve the matter for a positive outcome. I’m glad that this was also solved amicably. I must say that the confidence and goodwill made us overcome these challenges.





What would you list as your biggest achievement as ambassador?

My greatest achievement was being able to accelerate all ties between Tanzania and France by bringing together Tanzanians and the French people. I’m proud of the creation of the French-Tanzanian Chamber of Commerce in January 2020. I’m also delighted I was able to launch the first high level meeting between French and Tanzanian Universities in 2019 and it will be repeated by the end of this year to accelerate the bonds between French and Tanzanian universities in terms of recognition of diplomacy and of partnerships. I’m also very satisfied to launch the first French and Tanzania political dialogue where we get to discuss different sensitive international topics. Apart from other achievements my top three as listed are: political ties, university partnerships, and chamber of commerce.





How has your time in Tanzania shaped you as a leader and what lessons do you take back home?

What I have learnt from Tanzania is that, first, this country is united. I think this is something that is very important regardless of the number of ethnic groups that exist in Tanzania, with some of them speaking their ethnic languages. This is something to be proud of – please preserve your unity.

You should also preserve your language – Kiswahili. It’s a shame that even after a little over three years I’m a little bit poor at speaking the language – though I have made some progress and efforts. Every year, globally over 100 foreign languages disappear because only a few people speak the language. So it is important for you to preserve Kiswahili.

So I would say I have learnt a lot from you. You can be united with differences, differences enrich unity of a country.





People would want to know your comment on the incident where a gunman who had attacked police officers was shot and killed a close proximity to the French embassy.

It’s important to note that any country, including my country – France, can be attacked by people who don’t have good intentions. I know there are authorities in charge of such cases and are working on this. My condolences go out to the casualties, the families of the police that were attacked, it is unacceptable. However, it is also important to say that the attack had nothing to do with France, it had no linkage with the French embassy.

We have to know that we live in a world with irrational movements, any country can be a target of such attacks. That is why it is important to maintain high level security but also democracy; it’s important for people to work together so that they can be in solidarity with the government and the citizens to take care of each other.





Any welcoming words to your successor?

To my successor, I would say, you will succeed if you love the Tanzanian people and the country. The people of Tanzania are warm and friendly. Nothing can succeed without sympathy coming from your heart. As a diplomat I was passionate about your country, people and culture, I took time to visit different areas. This is a loved country, which is why we as France have over 40,000 people visiting every year.

I would advise my successor to take time and understand the country and the Tanzanian culture.