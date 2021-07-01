EXCLUSIVE: Poland minister speaks out on relations with Tanzania

By Mpoki Thomson More by this Author

Question: Polish entrepreneurs invest in mechanisation of agriculture and food security in Tanzania under the 2015 Poland-Tanzania tied aid credit agreement. What are some of the major benefits of this partnership in the highlighted areas, and what are the new areas of investment in Tanzania?

Answer: This is part of my visit to Tanzania. We aim to discuss all the conditions (pertaining to the 2015 agreement) and resolve any outstanding issues, because there are some when it comes to big contracts like this, sometimes we have to create a deeper understanding of various elements involved.

But most of all we see that this is a step in further strengthening our relations and getting our business communities to work together in managing development aid/cooperation because we believe this is more sustainable.

Polish companies will be able to work with their Tanzanian counterparts and create an added value to the Tanzanian economy and to themselves as the main drivers of the action.

On agriculture, this is what we identified on one side as pivotal to Tanzanian people. On the other side, Poland has for many decades been an agricultural country. With time we started to develop into a modern agricultural economy and managed to create solutions in agriculture using technology.

We now provide solutions for food processing, introduction of management storage, and food security not just for our consumers but worldwide.

When it comes to Tanzania, the value of our support is more than $110 million with no set timeline because we want to have sustainable cooperation. We would like to determine new areas of cooperation with the Tanzanian government that would allow to define our future projects.





The bilateral relations between Poland and Tanzania are dependent on a robust private sector; how does the Polish Embassy engage with local private partners to drive its wider agenda with the Tanzanian government?

We bring our private companies and facilitate their Tanzanian contacts with their Tanzanian counterparts. This is due to the fact that the government plays a role of a facilitator of contacts aimed at strengthening relations and bringing people together so that they are able to work out ways towards a common objective.

We have several companies right now operating in the private sector in Tanzania in areas such as the education sector – universities, working on water treatment, we also have those focusing on providing academic equipment aimed at fostering academic change.





Does the Polish government through its embassy in Tanzania conduct any business climate survey in the country and provide a feedback to Polish companies looking to invest in Tanzania? If yes, what are some of the highlighted challenges and opportunities?

The core role of every embassy in the world is to get diplomatic, political and business relations to the highest possible level. This includes monitoring the trend of developing countries like Tanzania that has posed prospective markets from our business community.

We see Tanzania as a big opportunity business-wise for many Polish companies and also Tanzanian companies to work together.

Our embassy monitors the business sector in its entirety (both private and government), the regulatory environment, legal changes, and other business initiatives. We note very positive developments when it comes to Tanzania’s approach towards attracting foreign investment and businesses. We thus want to take advantage of the government’s good gestures bearing in mind that among all countries in Central Europe, Poland is the only country that has an embassy in Dar es Salaam.

In the business environment, when certain issues arise we always tend to explore the solution directly with the Tanzanian government. For example, one such issue is the element of tax returns as indicated by certain companies present here.

We want to ensure that we come up with solutions to such issues because it would yet again prove to all potential investors that Tanzania is a stable market with a safe operating environment.





What are some of the key political strengths that continue to seal the bond between Tanzania and Poland more than 60 years after establishing ties?

Our relations date back to before Tanzania’s independence. During the Second World War our refugees found a temporary home in some parts of this country such as Arusha. This was in fact the moment when the relationship between our nations started and is still a vibrant memory to this present day. Obviously, in the decades that followed there were different situations. I can say that Tanzania is currently where Poland was two to three decades ago. Poland’s development was not easy, but came as a result of our country’s robust investment in advanced technology.

After just three decades and the efforts to modernize our economy with the most advanced technology, we managed to record success. Our economy is still not fully grown, but it’s much better as of now. I believe the current situation with the big changes that are happening in the world as a result of technological advancement, with Tanzania showing the readiness to embrace it and to be a leader in this part of the region, when we meet again 10 to 15 years to come I wouldn’t be surprised if the changes being undertaken are actually faster and more effective than the ones we took.





What prompted the Polish government to include Tanzania among recipients of the Polish Official Development Aid (ODA) in 2016, considering the fact that the two countries had already cemented relations more than 50 years prior?

Our venture in Tanzania started in 2016 due to internal political issues. In 2008, we had political turmoil further exacerbated by the global financial crisis, and as a result the Polish government decided to close all its embassies including the one in Dar es Salaam.

It is only after the new government took office in 2015 that we decided to re-open our embassy in Dar es Salaam and further enhance our cooperation with Tanzania.

We decided to cooperate with Tanzania because of its stability which makes it a potential leader of this region. It is for these reasons and more that we want to keep Tanzania as a sustainable destination for our future aid.





How has the Polish government welcomed Tanzania’s first ever female President? Are there any shifts in bilateral strategies between the two countries following the sudden change of leadership in Tanzania?

When we received the news of the sudden passing of President John Magufuli, it came as a shock as we obviously had very good cooperation with him and the government of Tanzania. We valued his efforts to modernize Tanzania, especially in terms of infrastructure.

However, we also acknowledge the positive transition of power which shows the stability of the political systems in this country. This further adds to our belief that Tanzania is a stable country that has policies based on its principles that guarantee the existence of development. When we see Her Excellency (President Samia Suluhu Hassan) determined to continue with the modernization and transformation of the economy, with stronger foreign cooperation to further the achievement of Tanzanian interests, we believe that the best is still ahead of us.





What are some of the biggest projects currently being implemented in Tanzania by the Polish government? What’s their sustainability level and how will they benefit citizens?

Aside from the current agreement of modernizing grain storage capacity of Tanzania, the other venture that we focus very intensively on is in the urban water sector in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam including water supply, wastewater treatment as well as modern water management systems. We are actually here to close certain stages of negotiations towards implementation.

I believe that once we start implementing this project using the Polish modern technologies, we will be able to seriously contribute to a more efficient management of this valuable resource in Tanzanian cities.