Exhibition of Research, innovation to enhance academic, industry engagement

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Companies and public institutions in Tanzania, have the opportunity to engage with researchers and innovators in a bid to stimulate the achievement of the national development vision 2025.

The sixth exhibition of research and innovation week at the University of Dar es Salaam, with the theme: Research and innovation for sustainable industrial and social development in Tanzania will be held on Monday May 24 to 26, this year.

This comes when education and other development stakeholders have long been complaining about the lack of close cooperation between higher education institutions and industry.

However, Dr Bernadeta Killian, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research) said they have organised the three-day-exhibition with the aim of finding the partnership needed to improve education in Tanzania.

Dr Killian agrees that the poor cooperation has been hampering important steps that could be taken towards the country's industrial agenda.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Dr Killian said the institution would use the opportunity to distinguish itself in research which is one of its main responsibilities.

"We will showcase our research activities, innovation, community service and knowledge exchange in solving various social challenges in the country especially in achieving the country's goals of economic growth and improving livelihoods," said Dr Killian.

The event, which will be launched by the Prime Minister and concluded by the Minister of Education, will be attended by prominent businessman Mohammed Dewji who will be one of the keynote speakers.

"This exhibition also provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between our university and various national and international stakeholders so, on Tuesday May 25, 2021, there will be a special discussion of strategic partnerships that will involve development partners," said Dr Killian.

For his part, Dr Mbarouk Hamphrey, a Dar es Salaam-based economist said it was an opportunity for employers and government institutions to meet with the producers of the potential labour force.

"I believe the question about incompetent graduates will best be answered well here through these debates of linking professionalism and realism," he said.