Expelled Police officers were chasing smuggled goods worth Sh30,000

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. The Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro has on Friday October 8, said the incident that involved Seven Tanzanian police officers who crossed the border into Malawi was a shame to the Police Force.

According to IGP Mr Sirro the goods that the officers were reportedly pursuing did not have a value beyond Sh30,000.

The IGP was speaking at the Moshi Police Academy during the passing out of Assistant Inspectors.

He called upon the newly passed out officers to be an example in terms of professionalism citing the example of the officers who unlawfully crossed into Malawi’s territory.

“You leave this academy and then you cross the border into another country armed, it is shameful,” said the IGP

The officers who were expelled are said to have been carrying firearms and dressed in police uniforms, something that is considered as gross misconduct.

On September 22, Songwe Regional Police Commander, ACP Janet Magomi said the move came after the seven officers were brought before the Military Court on September 20, 2021 and found guilty.

She named the sacked officers as G.3695 D / SGT Ramadhani, H.694 PC Edward, H.8096 PC Safari, WP.12285 PC Anastazia, H.9727 PC Joseph, H.9781 PC Husein and H.8764 PC Jumannne