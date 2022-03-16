Experts cautiously welcome Mchechu's return as NHC chief

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Reviving the stalled multibillion housing projects is Nehemiah Mchechu’s top priority as the National Housing Corporation (NHC) new boss, real estate stakeholders recommended yesterday.

Mr Mchechu, who was shown the door in 2018, was on Monday back at the helm of the NHC as director general after he was reinstated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

During his time at the NHC, Mr Mchechu transformed the NHC from a bureaucratic state-owned corporation to among the best-performing companies in Tanzania.

However, his time as the NHC boss came to an end after he was fired by the then Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister, Mr William Lukuvi, leaving a slew of real estate projects unfinished.

The stalled projects include the Sh137 billion Morocco Square Commercial Tower and the Sh105.1 billion Kawe 711 residential project on Kawe Beach along the Indian Ocean coastline.

Others are Arusha New Town and the Golden Premier Residences on plot number 711-2 at Kawe Beach, among others.

Their completion is expected to improve economic sentiment by providing employment to construction workers and impetus to the allied industries such as steel and cement.

Property Marketing Consultant managing director Zainab Sinare said Mr Mchechu who replaces Dr Maulid Banyani, whose appointment has been revoked, should ensure that all pending projects are completed before starting of the new ones.

She detailed that once those buildings are completed, a large amount of capital locked up in the projects will be released.

“Mr Mchechu cannot do miracles if there will be political interference,” Ms Sinare told The Citizen yesterday.

Again, she suggested for the government to give a start-up kick to the NHC for Mr Mchechu to finalise the pending projects.

She described Mr Mchechu as a dynamic person and great thinker, who always thinks outside the box to ensure that NHC offers houses that cater for people from all walks of life.

“He is the doer, a risk taker whose vision has always been ensuring the NHC is run commercially,” said Ms Sinare.

Land and Real Estate Consultant Joseph Kironde said since the stalled projects are his brainchild, he would be more than willing to give them life.

“A lot of money was injected into the projects. It is uneconomical to abandon them,” suggested Prof Kironde.

He described Mr Mchechu as a great thinker who always wished to see the real estate industry at the apex.

“He is always unique and full of new ideas meant to transform the parastatal,” said Prof Kironde.

Technology researcher on real estate Dennis Mwighusa said being a corporate person, Mr Mchechu is expected to build up a winning team to enable changing the mindset of the people in the organisation to think strategically and invest wisely.

“I think for the period he has stayed out of NHC, he must have learnt and experienced the essence for the need of assessment and examination of consumer behaviour prior to real estate investment,” said Dr Mwighusa.

“Construction of housing estate, semi-detached units in various districts upcountry, make a lot of projects turn into a white elephant since there was no property baseline survey done to establish effective demand.”