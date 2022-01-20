Experts close probe into the possible causes of pilot, plane lost in Selous

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Possible causes of the loss of a microlight aircraft which was being flown by Samwel Gibuyi will be made public anytime soon.

This follows the completion of a-month or so investigation on the missing aircraft which was registered in Tanzania as 5H-MXO type BatHawkwent.

The aircraft -- which went missing on October 18 last year on its way to the Selous Game Reserve from Matemanga Village in Ruvuma Region -- is owned by conservation organisation known as Pams Foundation.

Ministry of Works and Transport air accidents inspector John Nyamwihura told The Citizen yesterday that the investigation team completed its work a week ago.

“We expect to present it (report) to the Minister for Works and Transport anytime next week before the findings are made public,” revealed Mr Nyamwihura.

He said the report comprised of issues that would lead to a conclusion on the possible causes of the loss of the aircraft.

Aviation experts say an aircraft going missing could be triggered by a number of factors including equipment (plane failure) or the pilot himself (human error).

“The findings of the investigation will be made public by the minister (Prof Makame Mbarawa) himself after going through the report,” noted Mr Nyamwihura.

On October 19, last year, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) received information from Captain (Pilot) Peter James Fox of Fly Safari Air Link that a microlight aircraft owned by Pams Foundation had gone missing.

On the fateful day, the aircraft departed Matemanga airstrip in Tunduru, Ruvuma region around 3pm local time for a wildlife surveillance support mission between Matemanga and Kingupira in the Selous Game Reserve.

The aircraft had only a pilot on board and in the course of flight neither did it contact the air traffic controller nor was it detected by radar as it was flying at a very low altitude.

TCAA then immediately started the search and rescue activities of the missing pilot and plane before suspending the same a month later, to pave way for a lead-in information from the public, if any.

According to the statement signed by TCAA’s director general Hamza Johari, the suspension of the search and rescue (Sar) came after the team failed to find any links to the aircraft and the pilot despite the efforts.

In that context, the accident investigation by the officials from the Works and Transport ministry began immediately (mid-November) in accordance with the laws of the country.