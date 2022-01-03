Experts predict what’s in store for Tanzania economically in 2022

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s economic growth is seen as accelerating in 2022 with analysts banking on the ongoing recovery from Covid-19 and stable macroeconomic indicators.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slowed down to 4.8 percent in 2020, dropping from seven percent in 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic on economic activities, particularly those directly exposed to external shocks.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) projected that the economy would grow by five percent in 2021, reflecting recovery of economic activities particularly tourism, hotels and accommodation, arts, entertainment and recreation, international travel and trade, following the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination and relaxation of some containment measures of the pandemic.

The economic experts also think that the ongoing investment in infrastructure and private activities, partly facilitated by accommodative monetary conditions, supportive fiscal policy and ongoing efforts to create conducive business environment would accelerate further the economic growth this year.

“The government has sought funding to implement a number of projects which will stimulate growth,” said a University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) economics lecturer, Dr Abel Kinyondo.

He said projects such as those in the special economic zone under EPZA - which include the planned Bagamoyo Port and investment in Kigamboni - would support the growth.

Advertisement

He also cited as an example the multibillion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project whose discussions are ongoing, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), as projects that will have positive impact on the economy.

In a span of nine months, Tanzania has also secured concessional loans amounting to about $3 billion from international lending agencies – the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The money is expected to finance development projects which will also bring about positive impact into the economy.

Dr Kinyondo believes that the mining sector will increase its economic role this year following the government having signed four major contracts last year (2021) with investors.

The economists said 2021 saw to major improvements in the business environment which helped many businesses to pick up.

“We have also witnessed efforts by the government to encourage potential investors to invest in the country which ultimately shows positive signs for the economy,” said the Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development chief executive officer, Dr Donath Olomi.

Dr Olomi also said that changes in policies in 2021 encouraged both local and foreign investors to invest in the country which has increased investment in the country.

He further noted that the government had also directed tax authorities to stop harassing businesses with taxes that are too high that caused a majority of businesses to close in 2020/2021.

Tanzania’ tourism was one of the most affected sectors by the outbreak of Covid-19 but the sector recently shown signs of good recovery although yet to have reached the 2019 levels.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Friday that the country had received 1.4 million tourist arrivals in 2021 compared with 620,867 visitors during 2020.

The analysts expect that restrictions will be relaxed this year and encourage more international visitors who will power Tanzania’s foreign earnings.

“I hope that this year restrictions will be relaxed and ultimately improve the tourist sector which has been the lead in foreign currency for the country,” said Dr Kinyondo.

An economist from the State University of Zanzibar, Prof Haji Semboja, said year-2022 has more positive prospects compared to 2021.

He said the globe has learnt how to cope with the Covid-19 challenges.

“At the beginning, Tanzania and the rest of the globe were not well versed with the pandemic which had adverse effects on the economy,” Prof Semboja said - adding that the private sector was also improving, and will probably do better this year in contributing to the economy.

An independent financial markets consultant, Mr Christopher Makombe, said that, overall, Tanzania’s economic outlook for 2022 is good.

He said the global recovery in trade after the Covid-19 pandemic showed positive signs, while the government’s macroeconomic policy response towards the pandemic will have a positive contribution to the economy.

“Increased foreign direct investment this year plus government continued investment in major infrastructure projects will contribute to increase the GDP as well as employment opportunities,” he said.

He suggested the government to lower rates it offers in longer-term bonds.

“With inflation at about four percent and given the high liquidity in the market at the moment, there is no need for the government to borrow long-term funds in auctions at such high rates of about 15 percent,” he said.

On his part, renowned economist, Prof Samuel Wangwe said the country was experiencing growth recovery with its investments starting to bear fruit.

“We are now witnessing an increase in private investments and improvements in the business environment which has helped businesses to pick up,” he said, adding that such development will support economic growth.