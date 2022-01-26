Experts, traders propose market structures befitting petty traders

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the government directs petty traders at Mchikichini Karume market to collect architectural designs from the Regional Commissioner’s office and use them to set up tents, experts are now proposing market designs that could work for businesses in that category. The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, gave the 3,090 traders the go-ahead to start setting up their tents on Monday after the unveiling of a probe report into the fire that razed the market on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The probe committee recommended, among others, that while the traders can set up their own tents as a short-term measure, the long-term measure should be that the government should source funds and build a market that meets current demands.

And analysts are now proposing that while a permanent building was being mulled, it was about time that the government considered experts’ advice so that the structure to be built should be one that meets the needs and requirements of the traders in question.

A property management strategist, Mr Andrew Kato, proposes the need to ensure that the market is designed in such a way that products of a similar nature are found on a single location.

He said in order for the building to create more business it must have a tenant mix, for example, if customers want baby clothes, maybe on the second floor the arrangement would help every trader within the building to do business.

“A good example is Machinga Complex. At the first floor you find someone selling bags and suitcases. On the second floor there is another person selling similar products. In any case, no one will go as far as second or third floor to look for bags and suitcases,” he said.

He said the best approach could be if a section of the first floor is reserved for bags and suitcases, then different products like baby clothes should be sold on its own location while electronics and other types of products should also have their own locations. That way, a buyer will go even to the fourth, fifth or sixth floor if that is where such products are found.

“It should be like how it is at Kariakoo. One should leave his/her home knowing where to go to get the product….In short, in order for the petty traders to settle in formal areas, it is necessary to consider consumer behavior instead of thinking that they can organize themselves,” he said.

A businessman at Kariakoo, Mr Emmanuel Sanga, shared similar sentiments.

“For a place like Mchikichini Karume, the writing was on the wall that the market would be burnt one day. In China, for instance, if you want shoes, you know where to go. There is a place for every product…Our market structures must put that into consideration…Here at Kariakoo, we tried and at least, it is helpful,” he said.

The national secretary for the association of traders, Mr Abdullah Mwinyi, said traders do not need a market of international standards, but that of a national status commensurate with the products available and complete with all the necessary infrastructure.

“There should be an underground, ground floor and first floor where all the small scale traders are located and then there will be a second floor where petty traders can store their products,” he said. The market should contain a dispensary, a police station and banking services. It should also have a space for food vendors that are strategically located to prevent fire accidents.

A trader at Mchikichini Karume, who sells secondhand shoes, Mr Khatibu Mohammed, said whichever the case, the market should be constructed in such a way that firefighters can get easy access to it in case of an emergency.

He said due to the nature of fire spreading very quickly it would not be easy for firefighters to be able to save some property.

“My capital was more than Sh30 million and all of my property was destroyed. This is the third time this market gets burned so the envisaged construction must take into account many factors to prevent such disasters,” he said.

For his part, Ali Shaban, a trader at Mwenge, said the government does not need to invest a lot of money in building markets for small scale businesses. It only needs to know the behavior of petty traders and what they need.

“We urged the government to speed up the reconstruction of Karume market because 70 percent of traders at Mwenge depend on it. Since the accident occurred we are having a hard time to find new products.

For example, I sell women’s clothes every day. I must have new products for my customers,” he said.

On other hand, Ms Tunu Mwakibinda said Machingas need a market with structure like hall whereby everyone can display his/her products, “We don’t need high building like Machinga Complex.”