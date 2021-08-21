Explainer: Donald Wright's replacement at US Embassy in Tanzania will take time

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The decision by US President Joe Biden to nominate a new US ambassador to Tanzania has been explained as routine for new administration to select different foreign envoys during transition of a new government.

According to the US Embassy in Tanzania, President Biden on Friday 20 announced his intent to nominate Michael Battle, as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Tanzania.

Should he be confirmed, Battle will replace Donald Wright who served since August 2020.

However, the Embassy has said that the nomination and confirmation process can take time, and that the announcement is just a first step.

"For now, Ambassador Wright remains in charge of the US Embassy and committed to working productively to strengthen the strong partnership between the US and Tanzania," reads part of the statement.

President Biden also nominated R. Nicholas Burns to the People’s Republic of China and Rahm Emanuel Nominee to Japan.

Battle who is the nominee for Tanzania had a distinguished career of public service spanning four decades as a diplomat, in academia, in the faith community and as a military chaplain.

Battle was Executive Vice President/Provost at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Prior to that, he served as a Senior Advisor to the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State for the US Africa Leader’s Summit in 2014.

He also was the United States Representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the U.S. Ambassador to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

