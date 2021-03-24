Family members who died at Magufuli’s farewell to be buried on Thursday

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The bodies of five relatives who allegedly died after being trampled on at the funeral procession of the late John Magufuli at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam will be buried on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The relatives are Susan Mtuwa and her two children Nathan (6) and Natalia (5) along with two other children Chris (11) and Michelle (8) of her in-laws

The whereabouts of the house maid who left together with the five is yet to established not and it is not known whether she among the injured or otherwise .

"We expect to bury them here at home after obtaining a permit because we have a large area. The bodies will spend a night at home before we bury them, ”said Mtuwa noting that the house help is yet to be found and they are making all efforts to find her.

Several people collapsed, with reports showing that several others died in the chaos that erupted as some mourners braved security advice and forced their way into the stadium to pay their last respects.

It was in that process that the Mtuwa’s family from Kimara Mwisho in Dar es Salaam ended up registering its biggest loss when five of its members got killed in the process.

