Family speaks out on a killing of man, killed at Sinza bar

Dar es Salaam. Relatives gave their account of the late Gift Mushi yesterday, describing him as the family’s bread winner who always had cordial relations with people.

Mr Mushi was shot dead by an accountant of the Tanzania Drama and Film Actors Association (TDFAA), Mr Alex Korosso - alias ‘Simba’ - in a pub at Sinza in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Shortly after killing Mr Gift, ‘Simba’ turned the gun on himself - also with deadly effect.

Mr Gift’s aunt, Ms Fedeli Mushi, said yesterday that her departed relative was a person whonever involved himself in physical confrontation with anybody.

“The last time I spoke to him was two days before the incident. We greeted each other. He was my comforter… Whenever I travelled, I was assured that there was someone to depend on at home,” she said.

Ms Fedeli’s husband, Jamal Mwenda, called upon the government to take their relative’s death as a wake-up call regarding the mental health of the people to whom the government gives fire arm licences.

“In fact, his death was not God’s plan. It’s pure negligence from those entrusted with the supervision and handling of issuance of fire arms,” he said. Those entrusted with the issuance of fire arms must ensure that they have a detailed account of the mental health of those they give the arms to.

He said the body of Mr Gift will be laid to rest at Vikunai Cemetery in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

As for Alex, a man, who identified himself as his uncle, said the body would also be buried on Wednesday in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

Meanwhile, the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone commander, Mr Jumanne Muliro, warned Tanzanians against misuse of fire arms.

“One must not own a fire arm if he/she does not have the qualities of owning it. There are laws governing the ownership of fire arms,” he said yesterday.

He said illegal ownership of a fire arm was punishable and that one would face a 12-month jail term or a fine of Sh1 million or both.

“I repeat. If you do not have the qualifications, refrain from seeking to own a fire arm. If you own it legally, it will still have to be owned within the confines of the legal system. Even if you do not kill anyone, owning it without following the required procedures may land you into serious challenges with authorities, including being sued for contravening the fire arm ownership guidelines,” he said. The law requires one who owns a fire arm to be with it almost all the time, saying sometimes, leaving it at home or in the vehicle could be disastrous.

To own a fire arm, one must be a Tanzanian national, a diplomat, someone who works for/owns a security firm - and does not have a criminal record. One must also be mentally fit, obviously.