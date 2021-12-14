Fares up, but still within Latra limits

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Passengers travelling up-country have started experiencing the increase in bus fares this festive season as operators are trying to compensate for increased fuel costs.

Normally, the bus fares rise towards the year-end season for travellers to the northern part of the country: Kilimanjaro and Arusha. But, this time even those travelling to the southeastern regions are also feeling the pinch.

For instance, the fare from Dar es Salaam to Mtwara, which ranged between Sh23,000 and Sh25,000, have gone up to Sh29,000.

“It’s not usual to pay such a fare,” said Ms Mariam Hafidh, who was travelling to Mtwara.

For those travelling to the northern regions, a slight increase is being experienced, but more changes are expected in the coming week as people rush up-country for the Christmas and new year holidays.

Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) director general Gilliard Ngewe told The Citizen that he is aware of the increase in bus fares. But, he defended the bus operators.

“Actually, bus fares have not been increased. The bus operators are charging more than what they recently charged but they are with the capped fares,” he said. The Latra-approved maximum fare from Dar es Salaam to Mtwara is Sh33,000 but most of the operators were previously charging less than that to beat the competition.

“We are aware of the increased bus fares; but, bus operators have not exceeded the indicated fares. We are also monitoring bus fares from Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro - and, so far, the situation is normal as the fares have not exceeded the set limits. For those who will go beyond the indicative fares, we will deal with them,” he said.

According to him, the increase in bus fares from Dar es Salaam to Mtwara was caused by the cashews trade.

“Currently, a lot of people are travelling to Mtwara to buy cashew nuts. Once the cashew nuts trading season is over, we believe the bus fares will come down,” he said.

“As I’m speaking to you now, there is no up-country bus plying the Dar es Salaam-Arusha route that is charging beyond the cap price of Sh33,000. It is only one company that is known to charge that amount. Other operators range from Sh25,000 to Sh28,000 per passenger,” he said.

He stressed that, despite the fact that bus fares hadn’t exceeded the cap, Latra will keep monitoring bus operations. He advised people who wish to travel this festival season to ensure they buy tickets early to avoid inconveniences.

Mr Ngewe said to avoid bus fare increases, they intend to add more up-country buses to Arusha, Moshi and Tanga.

“So far, some bus operators have already requested for such routes. We are currently inspecting buses and, once we are done with the inspections, we will add more buses starting December 15 this year,” he said.

The Tanzania Bus Owners Association’s executive committee member Mustafa Mwalongo, said they don’t have the mandate to hike bus fares.

“The bus fares have not been increased at all… Only that some operators have decided to charge fares according to Latra’s capping,” he said.

“If customers think we have increased bus fares, they are wrong. What is happening is that, in the previous months, the business was bad, and operators set their own fares to attract customers. For example, Latra’s indicative bus fare for buses from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba is Sh77,000. But, due to slow business, operators used to charged Sh65,000,” he said.

A visit to the Magufuli Bus Terminal revealed that the fares may soon increase due to growing turnout of up-country passengers.

Some ticketing agents said they were receiving more passengers in December; but the numbers had not reached a peak.

“We are currently charging Sh33,000 for people travelling to Arusha but if you are travelling next week and you don’t book now, fares will be more than Sh35,000,” said one of ticketing agents.



