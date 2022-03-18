FCC warns over cooking oil, sugar prices

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has warned producers, importers and distributors of sugar and cooking oil over arbitrary price increase.

The commission said in a statement that there are those who create cartels and rise prices for the sole purpose of maximising their profits.

The government agency’s commissioner and director general, Mr William Erio, stated in a public notice that doing so contravenes the law, which prohibits price fixing and collusive bidding.

“FCC will take stern action as per section 60 of the Act for anyone who is found breaking the law,” he said in the statement that was published in a government newspaper on Wednesday.

The warning comes as international organisations say the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine will have an impact on the global food prices.

Market survey done by The Citizen noticed that while average price for a kilogram of sugar has been Sh2,800, there are some retailers who sell it up to Sh3,000.

For cooking oil, in regions like Mwanza, a five-litre can, which was sold at Sh28,000 is now sold as high as Sh32,500 at some shops.

However, one of the major sugar manufacturers, Kilombero Sugar Company Ltd, said there are no grounds for dealers to hike prices because the current there is enough supply and that no extra changes were introduced in the factory.

The company’s commercial director, Mr Fimbo Butalla, said in their factory, production has been sustainable with no hurdles and there is no shortage in the market to push the prices up.

“It’s unacceptable to increase prices because there are no reasons to do so. We understand that there are retailers who want to gain more by selling sugar at higher prices, especially now as demand is expected to rise during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

Another manufacturer’s official, who did not want to be named, said both oil and sugar dealers have reacted to the ongoing conflicts in Europe which affected economies.

“Considering how the global economy is going, a variety of factors have caused these price increases, including rising transportation costs and supply chain disruptions, thus some of the retailers are trying to compensate,” he said.

His views align with the reports of the World Food Program (WFP) which stated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have a knock-on effect on food security.

With Russia being a huge player in the energy sector, inevitable price increases resulting from sanctions on its oil and gas will limit smooth access to food for some of the most vulnerable people in the world, many of whom are already facing high inflation, it stated.