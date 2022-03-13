Fertilizer dealers in hot water over prices

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Farmers across the regions yesterday reacted positively to the warning to fertilizer dealers over unreasonable price hikes, saying the move had rekindled their hopes.

However, some fertilizer suppliers and distributors said global fluctuations of fertilizer prices remained a challenge.

Yesterday, Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority’s (TFRA) director general Stephan Ngailo speaking to fertilizer importers warned traders over unreasonable fertilizer price hikes.

He said July, 2021 the government through the Ministry of Agriculture suspended the bulk procurement system and the setting up of indicative prices to allow increased imports and competition among players.

According to him, the decision aimed at allowing the country’s market to be competitive, a move that would benefit farmers.

He admitted that in the beginning the system worked well despite higher fertilizer prices compared to those of last season.

For example, the price of a 50-kilo bag of Urea in February, 2022 ranged between Sh96,000 to 98,500 in Njombe Region, while the same in Ruvuma and Katavi was traded between Sh96,000 to Sh99,500 as well as Sh105,000 respectively.

“Dealers have recently been increasing the price of fertilizer arbitrarily causing serious inconvenience to farmers,” he noted.

The price of a 50-kilo of Urea this month traded between Sh145,000 and Sh150,000 in Njombe, Sh139,000 in Ruvuma and Sh145,000 in Katavi respectively, according to Dr Ngailo.

“The price is skyrocketing while no new consignment has been imported in the country recently. However, the trend shows that the price has increased by 50 percent within a few weeks,” he said.

He therefore warned importers, distributors and sellers to make better use of market freedom, hinting that the government will not hesitate to withdraw licenses from traders implicated with the violations.

The TFRA boss said the government was considering reinstatement of the previous control through bulk procurement and use of indicative prices.

Yesterday, an officer from Premium Agro Chem Limited, who preferred anonymity distanced from wrongdoing in the business, noting that the situation was caused by global trends.

“The government is right to defend farmers because the situation is bad,” he said.

For his part, Mr Justus Mpalanga, a farmer in Njombe Region said the directives has restored his hope after being discouraged by arbitrary rise in fertilizer prices.

“There is every reason for the government to set indicative prices instead of leaving the companies to decide,” he said.

Ms Mwajuma Mohamed from Katavi said: “Agriculture has become a very difficult activity for the poor.”



