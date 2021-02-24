Finance minister Mpango recounts his 14-day ordeal in Dodoma hospital

Although, he did not disclose his illness, he brought in the issue of Covid-19, telling Tanzanians to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health including steaming.

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. Finance Minister Philip Mpango yesterday recounted his 14-day long ordeal in hospital as he mourned the deaths of prominent Tanzanians who died recently.

Dr Mpango, who was discharged from Benjamin Mkapa Hospital yesterday said he recovered from the disease, which he did not disclose during a media briefing.

“I’m doing very well and started doing some works from the hospital,” said Dr Mpango who appeared visibly weak with a shaky voice.

“I was treated at home for 14 days and spent another 14 days here. I came with my oxygen cylinder but in the last three days I have not used it. And today, the doctors discharged me and I’m ready for work,” said Dr Mpango.

Although, he did not disclose his illness, he brought in the issue of Covid-19, telling Tanzanians to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health including steaming.

Last week, rumours spread over social media that Dr Mpango had died of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

But the misinformation was offset by President John Magufuli who said on Friday that Dr Mpango was improving in hospital.

The finance minister who was accompanied by doctors and nurses during the press briefing shed tears on the news of the loss of prominent Tanzanians including Zanzibar First Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad, who passed away last Wednesday, after his opposition party admitted he had contracted coronavirus.

Chief Secretary John Kijazi also died on Wednes- day of heart failure, according to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

On Monday this week, Tanzania also lost former governor of the central bank Prof Benno Ndulu whom Dr Mpango described as his teacher.

“It was very sad that I did not attend any of their burial but I wish them eternal peace,” Dr Mpango as he was consoled by the doctors around him.

He also asked Tanzanians to trust the local doctors and hospitals in which he said the government had invested a lot.

“There were a lot of people who wanted me to shift to Dar es Salaam but I did not accept. Tanzanians should change their minds and trust our hospitals.”

Benjamin Mkapa Hos- pital executive director Alphonce Chandika also had the same message that the citizens must love Tanzanian products.

“I would like to ask Tanzanians to love our things,” he said. “Dr Mpango is one of prominent leaders and in the past, we could hear he’s been taken to India or any other foreign country where many people believe to have better health services. However, he was treated here and now recovered,” said Dr Chandika.

Meanwhile, the former governor of the Bank of Tanzania will be laid to rest tomorrow (Thursday) in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam. Family spokesman Exaud Ndulu said the burial will be done after a funeral service at St Peter’s Church, Oysterbay.

“The family is working close with the government and I believe the schedule will not change,” he said.