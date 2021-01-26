Finance minister urges staff to take precaution against Covid-19

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Philip Mpango, has urged the ministry's staff to take all necessary precautions against Covid-19, despite acknowledging that Tanzania is free from the deadly virus.

Dr Mpango made the statement yesterday while opening a meeting of the staff council of the Ministry of Finance and Planning which was held at Kambarage Hall in Dodoma.

The minister said the disease does not exist in the country, but has continued to shake the world and ravaging the economies of many countries.

"We thank God for keeping our country safe from the pandemic, but I urge the staff to continue taking all the necessary precautions as directed by our experts from the Ministry of Health," he said.

In addition, Dr Mpango instructed the council heads to convey a message to their staff, to act in accordance with the guidelines and not to divulge Government secrets.

In another development, Dr Mpango instructed staff in the ministry not to relax after Tanzania attained the middle income status.

He said that they ought to know that there is still a long way to go for the country to achieve its desired economic goals.

It does not make sense for a ministry to have a large number of employees who do not fulfill their responsibilities but everyone should value themselves and take the time to listen to the problems of their subordinates," he said