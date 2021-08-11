Financial crimes drop ‘good news on investment’ in Tanzania

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government could be finding it increasingly easier to market Tanzania as a preferred investment destination, thanks to a sharp drop in financial crimes.

Latest data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that offences related to financial crimes declined by 45 percent in the past four years.

Crime statistics covered in the NBS report were obtained from the Police Force.

The report covers eight specific offences that are directly related to financial crimes.

They include fake money (counterfeiting of bank notes), bank robbery, theft in the public sector (parastatals), trade unions, cooperative unions, local governments, central government and political parties, and counterfeiting or forgery.

In a nutshell, the NBS figures show that the number of offences related to financial crimes declined to 905 from 1,640.

For instance, bank robberies declined from two in 2017 to zero last year, while theft in political parties remained at zero throughout the period under review.

In the same vein, theft in trade unions went down from 40 incidents in 2017 to only four, while fake money cases declined to 78 last year from 405 in 2017.

Theft in the public sector and local governments, and counterfeiting also went down. There was, however, a rise in theft in the central government, whereby the number of cases rose from six in 2017 to 23 in 2020.

The government said the data was a clear indication of what was happening in various leadership quarters as more efforts were being made to improve the business environment.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Investment), Mr Geoffrey Mwambe, said there has been increased awareness on the need to improve the business environment.

It is against this backdrop that monetary authorities, especially the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), have continued to take appropriate measures to enhance systems in the management of the financial sector.

These measures, Mr Mwambe said, were coupled with increased technological advancement in cyber-security and risk management.

“As the chief promoter and facilitator of investment, these numbers make my job easier. Investor confidence will continue to improve, and this will make it easier to retain existing investors and attract new ones,” he said.

His Industry and Trade counterpart, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, shared similar sentiments, saying lower crime rates were good news for the country because they boosted investor confidence insofar as the safety of their money is concerned.

He said the government would put such reports to good use as part of wider efforts to attract investors and facilitate trade.

Such positive reports would most likely be reflected in the Doing Business Report published by the World Bank annually, Prof Mkumbo added.

For his part, Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA) chairman Abdulmajid Nsekela said the decline in criminal offences was a plus as far as promoting investor confidence was concerned.

“We welcome investors to come and invest in the country. The private sector is working closely with the government to ensure that their money is safe. A stable country promotes business,” he said.

Mr Nsekela added that banks were working on the BoT’s directives with regard to self-discipline among workers in the banking industry, saying regulations now bar those who commit a criminal offence at any financial institution from being employed by another bank.

Banks, he said, have also improved their systems whereby it is now easier to identify fake currency.

An independent financial analyst, Mr Christopher Makombe, said reducing the incidence of crime would make doing business in Tanzania easier.

He said international investors usually look at a number of issues, including good governance, the rule of law and democracy, in gauging whether a country is safe for investment or not.

“The regulatory requirement directing that bank workers involved in fraud not to be employed by any other bank has also helped to discourage employees from engaging in criminal activities,” Mr Makombe said.

Police spokesperson David Misime told The Citizen that much work has been done by the government, especially in investing in equipment to monitor and investigate such crimes.

The Police Force, he said, has also been educating the public on how to avoid such incidents, and how to identify and report them.

“Cooperation between the Police Force and other stakeholders has helped us to achieve what we see in the data,” Mr Misime said.

He added that the Police Force now investigates such incidents much more efficiently.

“The decrease highlighted in the report shows that Tanzania continues to be a safe place for investment in all sectors of the economy.”