First batch of Israeli tourists land in Tanzania

Arusha. A group of 150 tourists from Israel have today August 2, landed at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) for a visit to national parks.

The tourists are part of the 900 tourists who are expected to land in Tanzania this month to visit various tourist attractions in the country.

Speaking after receiving the tourists, Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongela said the arrival of the tourists was due to the good promotional work done by the government and tourism stakeholders.

"Today we have received the first batch of these tourists who are coming to the country at a time when the world is struggling against the Covid-19 pandemic," said RC Mongela.

Speaking shortly after their arrival Shlomo Carmel the group leader, congratulated Tanzania for welcoming them with great hospitality including receiving them at dawn.

The chairman of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Judge (retired) Thomas Mihayo, said the arrival of these tourists is part of the more than 900 tourists who will come to the country this month.

"We are pleased to begin receiving these tourists and they are coming after being satisfied with the government's measures in the fight against coronavirus in line with the requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies," he said.

For his part, Assistant communication commissioner of the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), Pascal Shelutete said the arrival of the tourists was a major effort to promote tourism in new markets, including Israel, whereby the government contributed by opening an embassy in that Middle Eastern country.

"We have been very promising to attract tourists and this is part of the success of this new Israeli market as last year we also received more than 1000 tourists," said Shelutete.

Shelutete said the tourists would visit the northern reserves and the Ngorongoro Conservation Authority.