First quarter growth of 4.9 percent points to recovery

Dodoma. Tanzania’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of this year as the government projects recovery from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted economic activities around the world.

The gross domestic product (GDP) for the period from January to March 2021 increased by 4.9 percent compared with the growth of 5.7 percent recorded during the similar period in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

At the same time, the government is projecting an annual growth of 5.7 percent compared with the 4.9 percent recorded in 2020 which was hit by Covid-19.

The acting director of Economic Statistics at the NBS, Mr Daniel Masolwa, said yesterday that government’s target “will be achieved” - considering the ongoing measures taken by the government to tackle Covid-19.

Mr Masolwa was presenting GDP figures for the three months to the end of March 2021.

“The government’s goal of achieving 5.7 percent economic growth will be achieved due to the steps it has taken, including vaccination,” he said.

The reasons for the slowdown in economic growth were many, including Covid-19 which has significantly affected some sectors.

He named the affected sectors to include tourism, the hospitality sectors and other service sectors which did not grow last year.

He said Tanzania was among a few sub-Saharan African countries which recorded economic growth while most of the region experienced recession.

“Tanzania is very lucky because our economy does not depend on only one sector - unlike some other countries that rely on tourism,” he said.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy recorded the largest annual negative growth of 1.9 percent in 2020 and is projected to recover from the Covid-19 effects and grow at 3.4 percent in 2021.

Tourism-reliant economies were the most affected in 2020 due to lockdown measures introduced in the source markets, thus adversely affecting the host markets by limiting inflows of tourists.

Mr Masolwa cited the example of other countries whose economies were not growing as being Seychelles and Mauritius.

He said in order for Tanzania’s economy to continue growing, activities other than tourism need to be strengthened.

Mr Masolwa also said that, in the first quarter of 2021, mining and quarrying had the highest growth rate of 10.2 percent.

He said those sectors were followed by Information and Communication (9.0 percent), technical services, science and technology. (7.8 percent), administrative-related services (7.4 percent) and electronics (7.2 percent).

Masolwa said the largest share of the economy was tertiary activities - which accounted for 40.1 percent of GDP - followed by primary activities (at 37.1 percent) and secondary activities, at 22.7 percent.

Economic activities that mainly contributed to growth were construction (14.9 percent); transport and storage (14.6 percent); agriculture (12.7 percent); and manufacturing (9.8 percent).