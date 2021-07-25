First time inmates to test for Covid-19, says ministry of health

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has started conducting rapid testing for all first-time inmates in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

The government has also said it intends to give priority to bail to suspects to reduce congestion.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health,, Prof Abel Makubi said on Sunday July 25, 2021 while issuing the first new guide to controlling congestion in public places without affecting economic activities.

“We have instructed the all police stations to set up hand washing facilities with running water and soap, and to make sure all staff and people entering the stations wear masks all times,”

He added: They should give priority to bail to suspects who qualify to reduce overcrowding and make a rapid Covid -19 test for all first-time inmates.

He said they must make sure they check the body temperature of all people before entering the police stations and the inmates’ room.

Advertisement

“This includes allowing only one relative to visit the prisoner and seeing the inmate on the day set aside and making sure all the prisoners and their visitors wear masks and that they stay at least one meter away from one another.

"We are also instructing all people who go to courts of law to consider wearing face masks and observe social distance," said Professor Makubi.



