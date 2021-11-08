Five family members killed in mid-night fire in Mwanza

By Mgongo Kaitira More by this Author

Mwanza. Five people have died after a house they were living in caught fire on Mandela Street in Nyamagana district, Mwanza.

Speaking on Monday November 8, Mwanza Region Police Commander, Ramadhani Ng'anzi , confirmed the incident saying the source of the fire was an electric shock.

RPC Nganzi identified the victims as Lameck Benedicto , 32 , his wife, Leyah Lameck , 26, their one year old daughter Yunith Lameck , and two relatives who had visited the family.

"The faulty connection caused a fire that caught the mattress where the guests were sleeping and then on the roof before it spread to another room where they ran to but failed to open the meyslic door," said Ng'anzi.

He said the charred remains of deceased have been kept at the Bugando Medical Center Mwanza for funeral arrangements after completing with the investigation.

On the other hand Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Commander, Ambwene Mwakibete, has called on Mwanza residents to report as soon as they see a fire incident so to ease the rescue operations.

"I would also like to urge people to desist from using to metalic doors when building

residential and commercial because when the metal catches fire it is difficult to break it to go inside to resque people and things," said Mwakibete