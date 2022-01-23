Five from one family killed by unknown attackers

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. Five people from the same family in Zanka village, Dodoma have been killed by unknown assailants.

According to the one of the relatives, Noah Kapande a husband, wife, two children and one grandchild all from the same family were brutally killed.

Kapande said the bodies were discovered on Saturday January 22 2022 at 4 pm by children who had gone graze cattle near the house of the deceased.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka, accompanied by the regional defense and security committee visited the area and called on the villagers and relatives to give cooperation so that murderers can be identified.

"This incident might be done in collaboration with residents of this area and not a person from far. No one can come from far and kill five people of the same family without having enough information," he said.

Mtaka has also instructed the regional security agencies to visit the area and conduct an investigation on the incident,saying the perpetrators must be found.

For his part, Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Onesmo Lyanga said the bodies have been taken for postmortem to find out how the five were killed.

He further explained that after the postmortem is done they will issue a statement.

"Police are still investigating and we hope to find those responsible for this incident but at the moment it is still too early to say who is directly responsible," he said.