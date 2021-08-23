Advertisement

Five TRA employees killed in grisly road accident

Monday August 23 2021
By Stephano Simbeye

Songwe. Five Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) employees have died in a road accident that occurred after a car they were travelling in hit the back of a Fuso truck .

Songwe Regional Police Commander, Janneth Magomi confirmed the accident saying it occurred arround at 11am along the Mbeya-Tunduma Road at Hanseketwa in Mbozi district, Songwe Region

“All the vehicles were in Tunduma and a  TRA owned vehicle was chasing a car that was believed to be carrying smuggled goods,” she said.

More follows.......

