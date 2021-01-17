Form Two exams still relevant, says Necta ‘s Charles Msonde

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As 2020 Form Four candidates who passed their exams continue celebrating their victories, the performance in the Form Two National Assessment 2020 has also climbed by 1.57 percent compared to 2019 according to figures released by Necta.

Education stakeholders yesterday said that the exam was equally important as it provided a basis for a student to evaluate himself before crossing over to Form Three, a key level just before Form Four.

They say that FTNA was a formative evaluation test which aimed at measuring a student’s educational attainment of the specified competencies learned in two years of secondary education.

They told The Citizen that the exam was also used to screen students proceeding into the third year of secondary education, hence making it an important assessment level for students.

“FTNA results are looked up as crucial by parents, students, teachers and officials in the education sector. After the conduction of the exam, all players become anxious as to what the outcomes would be,” said Dr Veronica Deus, an expert from the University of Dodoma.

In last year’s results, which were released by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) executive secretary Charles Msonde on Friday showed that performance had climbed by 1.57 percent compared to 2019 results.

According to Dr Msonde, the results of the Form Two Exam results showed that a total of 550,979 students (91.61 per cent) out of 601,463 students with Test results have acquired the skills and knowledge to enable them to continue with Form Three.

He said girls totalled 295,977 (91.43 per cent) and boys were 255,002 (91.82 percent).

“In 2019, 514,251 students equivalent to 90.04 per cent obtained marks to enable them to continue their studies in Form Three, so the performance of FTNA has increased by 1.57 per cent,” said Dr Msonde.

Statistics show that students had excelled in Civics, History, Kiswahili, English Language, Biology, Commerce and Book-keeping subjects where the pass rate for these subjects was above average between 50.70 and 92.38 percent.

“In addition, statistics show that students did not do well in four subjects of Geography, Physics, Chemistry and Basic Mathematics,” according to the executive secretary.

The top schools in 2020 FTNA are: St Francis Girls, Kemebos, Bright Future Girls’, Canossa, Tengeru Boys and Centennial Christian.

The others were St Monica Moshono Girls, Marian Boys, Precious Blood and Feza Boys.