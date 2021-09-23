Former Chief Justice Chande appointed adviser to ICC prosecutor

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s former Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman has been appointed special adviser to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Mr Karim Khan QC.

Apart from Justice Chande, the Prosecutor has also appointed 16 other eminent experts to serve as his special advisers pursuant to article 42.9 of the Rome Statute.

Mr Chande joins Adama Dieng and Christine Van den Wyngaert as the prosecutor’s advisers without portfolio.

The appointees are drawn from different regions of the world with cultural, linguistic and gender diversity, as they bring on-board rich expertise and experiences from different legal systems and specialisations.

According to a statement the appointments form part of Prosecutor Khan's vision, early in his mandate, to build on what has been accomplished to date and reinforce the office's capabilities to effectively and efficiently discharge its mandate under the Statute, and to strengthen specialisation on a wide range of issues touching upon public international law, sexual violence in conflict, crimes against and affecting children, slavery crimes, amongst other priority areas identified by the Prosecutor.

"I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of experts and I am grateful for their willingness to serve as my Special Advisers. I have no doubt that with their enormous experience and hugely impressive credentials, they will significantly contribute to the work of the office and the cause of international criminal justice. I very much look forward to working with and learning from them.", said Prosecutor Khan.

Mr Mohamed Chande Othman served as Chief Justice of Tanzania, from December, 2010 to January 18, 2017.

Prior to that, he served as a Judge of the High Court, and a Justice of Appeal with the Court of Appeal, Tanzania’s Apex Court.

Justice Chande currently serves under a UN General Assembly mandate as Eminent Person, appointed (since 2017) by the UN Secretary-General to review the conditions and circumstance resulting in the tragic death in 1961, of Dag Hammarskjold, the second UN Secretary-General and of members of the party accompanying him.

Justice Othman was also one of the nine-members of Independent expert review group appointed by the Assembly of States Parties of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court”), in December 2019 to review the performance, efficiency and effectiveness of the Court and the Rome Statute system.

Justice Othman’s previous experience includes that of Prosecutor General of East Timor and Chief of Prosecutions of the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. Under the UN auspices, in 2006, he served as a Member of the UN Human Rights Council’s High-Level Commission of Inquiry into the Situation in Lebanon as well as the UNHRC’s Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Sudan (2009-2010).